India, England Players Docked Match Fees, Handed Two Penalty Points For Slow Over-rate

The ICC has imposed a 40 per cent penalty on match fees for both England and India teams along with deduction of two ICC World Test Championship points each for maintaining slow over-rates in the first Test in Nottingham. 2nd Test Preview | Live Streaming | News



ICC match referee Chris Broad imposed the sanctions after both the sides were ruled to be two overs short of their targets after time allowances were taken into consideration.



In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.



In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short.



Captains Joe Root and Virat Kohli pleaded guilty and accepted the proposed sanctions, so there was no need for formal hearings.



On-field umpires Michael Gough and Richard Kettleborough, third umpire Richard Illingworth and fourth umpire David Millns leveled the charges.



The first Test ended in a draw after India failed to get a shot at victory target of 209 on the final day due to heavy downpour that washed out the proceedings.

