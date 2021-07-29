July 29, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  India at Tokyo 2020: July 30 Full Schedule - PV Sindhu's Big Test, Deepika Eyes Elusive Olympic Medal

India at Tokyo 2020: July 30 Full Schedule - PV Sindhu's Big Test, Deepika Eyes Elusive Olympic Medal

In Tokyo 2020 on Friday, Lovlina Borgohain is one win away from winning an Olympic medal. Watch live

Outlook Web Bureau 29 July 2021, Last Updated at 9:19 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
India at Tokyo 2020: July 30 Full Schedule - PV Sindhu's Big Test, Deepika Eyes Elusive Olympic Medal
Deepika Kumari has won everything in archery except an Olympic medal. Tokyo 2020 is her third straight Olympics.
AP Photo
India at Tokyo 2020: July 30 Full Schedule - PV Sindhu's Big Test, Deepika Eyes Elusive Olympic Medal
outlookindia.com
2021-07-29T21:19:11+05:30

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, archer Deepika Kumari and young shooter Manu Bhaker are within sniffing distance of an Olympic medal and the big day can come on Friday. PV Sindhu will face her first big test at Tokyo 2020 when she faces Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in a badminton women's singles quarterfinal match. Sindhu has been in good form thus far winning all her matches without conceding a game. Sindhu has a 11-7 win-loss record against Yamaguchi but playing at home will spur the Japanese girl. Manu Bhaker is well placed to make it to the medal rounds in the 25m pistol event but she still has a qualification round to manage. The athletics programme starts on Friday with Dutee Chand in the heats of the 100m sprint but hopes will centre around the 4 x 400m mixed relay. In hockey, winless Indian women play Ireland while the men face unpredictable Japan. So far, India have a lone silver medal won by Mirabai Chanu in weightlifting on Saturday. (MEDAL TALLY | July 29 RESULTS)

India at Tokyo Olympics - Day 8, July 30 full schedule

**All times are in India Standard Time (IST)

ARCHERY

Women’s individual

Round of 16: Deepika Kumari vs Ksenia Perova (ROC) - 6:00 AM IST

Quarter-finals: If Deepika Kumari qualifies - 11:30 AM IST

Semi-finals: If Deepika Kumari qualifies - 12:15 PM IST

Bronze medal match: If Deepika Kumari qualifies - 1:00 PM IST

Final: If Deepika Kumari qualifies - 1:15 PM IST

ATHLETICS

Men’s 3000m steeplechase: Heat 2 - Avinash Sable - 6:17 AM IST

Men’s 400m hurdles: Heat 5 - MP Jabir - 8:27 AM IST

Women’s 100m heats: Dutee Chand - 8:45 AM IST onwards

Mixed 4x400m relay: Heat 2 - India - 4:42 PM IST

BADMINTON

Women’s singles quarter-finals: PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi (JPN) - 1:15 PM IST

BOXING

Women’s lightweight (57-60kg) Round of 16: Simranjit Kaur vs Sudaporn Seesondee (THA) - 8:18 AM IST

Women’s welterweight (64-69kg) Quarter-finals: Lovlina Borgohain vs Nien-Chin Chen (TPE) - 8:48 AM IST

EQUESTRIANISM

Eventing Individual Dressage: Fouaad Mirza - 2:00 PM IST onwards

GOLF

Men’s Round 2

Udayan Mane - 5:44 AM IST onwards

Anirban Lahiri - 7:17 AM IST onwards

HOCKEY

Women’s Pool A: India vs Ireland - 8:15 AM IST

Men’s Pool A: India vs Japan - 3:00 PM IST

SAILING

Women’s Laser Radial: Race 9 and 10 - Nethra Kumanan - 8:35 AM IST onwards

Men’s 49er: Race 7, 8 and 9 - KC Ganapathy/Varun Thakkar - 8:35 AM IST onwards

Men’s Laser Standard: Race 9 and 10 - Vishnu Saravanan - 11:05 AM IST onwards

SHOOTING

Women’s 25m pistol

Rapid qualification: Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat - 5:30 AM IST

Final: If either qualify - 10:30 AM IST

WATCH TOKYO 2020 LIVE

Tokyo 2020 Olympics is being telecast live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.

Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD is broadcasting Tokyo 2020 in regional languages as well. National broadcasters Doordarshan (DD Sports and DD National) are simulcasting the events.

On the digital platform, live streaming of the Tokyo Olympics is available on Sony Liv.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Tokyo Olympics: Novak Djokovic's Golden Slam Dream Alive, Beats Kei Nishikori To Enter Semis

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Tokyo Tokyo 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games Tokyo Olympics Sports Live streaming Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos