India at Tokyo 2020: July 30 Full Schedule - PV Sindhu's Big Test, Deepika Eyes Elusive Olympic Medal

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, archer Deepika Kumari and young shooter Manu Bhaker are within sniffing distance of an Olympic medal and the big day can come on Friday. PV Sindhu will face her first big test at Tokyo 2020 when she faces Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in a badminton women's singles quarterfinal match. Sindhu has been in good form thus far winning all her matches without conceding a game. Sindhu has a 11-7 win-loss record against Yamaguchi but playing at home will spur the Japanese girl. Manu Bhaker is well placed to make it to the medal rounds in the 25m pistol event but she still has a qualification round to manage. The athletics programme starts on Friday with Dutee Chand in the heats of the 100m sprint but hopes will centre around the 4 x 400m mixed relay. In hockey, winless Indian women play Ireland while the men face unpredictable Japan. So far, India have a lone silver medal won by Mirabai Chanu in weightlifting on Saturday. (MEDAL TALLY | July 29 RESULTS)



India at Tokyo Olympics - Day 8, July 30 full schedule



**All times are in India Standard Time (IST)



ARCHERY



Women’s individual



Round of 16: Deepika Kumari vs Ksenia Perova (ROC) - 6:00 AM IST



Quarter-finals: If Deepika Kumari qualifies - 11:30 AM IST



Semi-finals: If Deepika Kumari qualifies - 12:15 PM IST



Bronze medal match: If Deepika Kumari qualifies - 1:00 PM IST



Final: If Deepika Kumari qualifies - 1:15 PM IST



ATHLETICS



Men’s 3000m steeplechase: Heat 2 - Avinash Sable - 6:17 AM IST



Men’s 400m hurdles: Heat 5 - MP Jabir - 8:27 AM IST



Women’s 100m heats: Dutee Chand - 8:45 AM IST onwards



Mixed 4x400m relay: Heat 2 - India - 4:42 PM IST



BADMINTON



Women’s singles quarter-finals: PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi (JPN) - 1:15 PM IST



BOXING



Women’s lightweight (57-60kg) Round of 16: Simranjit Kaur vs Sudaporn Seesondee (THA) - 8:18 AM IST



Women’s welterweight (64-69kg) Quarter-finals: Lovlina Borgohain vs Nien-Chin Chen (TPE) - 8:48 AM IST



EQUESTRIANISM



Eventing Individual Dressage: Fouaad Mirza - 2:00 PM IST onwards



GOLF



Men’s Round 2



Udayan Mane - 5:44 AM IST onwards



Anirban Lahiri - 7:17 AM IST onwards



HOCKEY



Women’s Pool A: India vs Ireland - 8:15 AM IST



Men’s Pool A: India vs Japan - 3:00 PM IST



SAILING



Women’s Laser Radial: Race 9 and 10 - Nethra Kumanan - 8:35 AM IST onwards



Men’s 49er: Race 7, 8 and 9 - KC Ganapathy/Varun Thakkar - 8:35 AM IST onwards



Men’s Laser Standard: Race 9 and 10 - Vishnu Saravanan - 11:05 AM IST onwards



SHOOTING



Women’s 25m pistol



Rapid qualification: Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat - 5:30 AM IST



Final: If either qualify - 10:30 AM IST



