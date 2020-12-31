IND Women Vs AUS Women: Cricket Australia Postpones ODI series Against India

The three-match ODI series between the Australian and Indian women’s teams, originally scheduled for January 2021, has been postponed until next season, Cricket Australia said on Thursday. (More Cricket News)



In a press release, Cricket Australia added that they are planning to expand the tour to include an additional three Twenty20 Internationals as well.



Nick Hockley, CA’s Interim CEO, said the Australian women’s team looked forward to hosting India next season.



“We are very hopeful of delivering an expanded schedule between the Australian and Indian women’s teams for next season, which would be an outstanding result for fans in both countries,” Hockley said.



“We had initially hoped to play India this summer, however the impact of the global pandemic made it necessary to postpone until next season," Hockley added.



“It will be wonderful to once again host the Indian women’s team, who were centre stage for that unforgettable ICC T20 World Cup final at the MCG in March, and to do so with an expanded schedule from what was originally planned.”



Dates and venues will be confirmed in due course the release further added.

