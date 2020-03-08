IND Vs SA: Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan Return As India Announce Squad For South Africa Series

The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Sunday announced the Indian national cricket team for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa. (More Cricket News)

Veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan and star all-rounder Hardik Pandya made comeback to the side after successful recuperation.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma was kept out of the mix with the limited overs vice-captain still recovering from a calf injury he suffered during the fifth T20I of the New Zealand tour at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Kedar Jadhav was also dropped from the squad.

#TeamIndia for 3-match ODI series against SA - Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill. pic.twitter.com/HD53LRAhoh — BCCI (@BCCI) March 8, 2020

India’s ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill.

Earlier, South Africa added opening batsman Janneman Malan to their squad.

"Proteas opening batsman, Janneman Malan has been included into the team's ODI tour to India. They will now travel with a 16-man squad for the three-match series taking place in Dharamshala, Lucknow and Kolkata," Cricket South Africa said.

"The team departs for India tomorrow morning," it added.

The series begins in Dharamshala on Thursday, followed by matches in Lucknow (March 15) and Kolkata (March 18).

The 23-year-old was not included in the squad which was announced last Monday after being dismissed first ball on his ODI debut against Australia.

He made a strong case for inclusion when he scored a match-winning 129 not out in the second match against Australia in Bloemfontein on Wednesday.