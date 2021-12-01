Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 01, 2021
IND Vs NZ: Paras Mhambrey Updates On Wriddhiman Saha's Availability For Mumbai Test

Wriddhiman Saha, with a stiff neck, played a brilliant unbeaten innings of 64 on Day 4 of the first Test in Kanpur. If Saha is unable to start on Friday, KS Bharat could make his Indian debut.

Wriddhiman Saha's unbeaten 64 helped India post 234/7 decl in the second innings against New Zealand in Kanpur.

2021-12-01T16:22:47+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 01 Dec 2021, Updated: 01 Dec 2021 4:22 pm

India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey on Wednesday said the team management would take a call on Wriddhiman Saha’s availability closer to the second Test match, which begins in Mumbai on Friday. (More Cricket News)

“The physios are in touch constantly with the head coach Rahul (Dravid) and obviously Virat (Kohli) now and as we get closer to the game, we will take a call and see what condition he is in,” Mhambrey said at the virtual press conference on Wednesday.

Stiffness in the neck did not allow India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha to take the field on day five of the first Test against New Zealand here on Monday. KS Bharat, who could make his debut on Friday, kept the wickets in his absence.

Saha scored a fighting 61 not out on day four to put India in a strong position after the hosts lost five wickets for 51 runs. Bharat has a triple hundred as an opener and his inclusion would mean that both Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane would remain in the playing eleven.
Mhambrey heaped praise on Saha for his effort in the Kanpur Test.

“But obviously with whatever he (Saha) has been through, I think (it was a) fabulous effort in the last Test match to bat in that. It was painful, we realise that but he put his hand up and (said) the team wanted it and he delivered it for the team, really happy to see that,” added Mhambrey.

Wriddhiman Saha Paras Mhambrey Mumbai Cricket India vs New Zealand
