March 28, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IND Vs ENG, 3rd ODI: India, England Set Insane Sixes Record In Pune Slugfest

IND Vs ENG, 3rd ODI: India, England Set Insane Sixes Record In Pune Slugfest

Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya hit four sixes each as India set a 330-run target for England in the 3rd ODI in Pune

Outlook Web Bureau 28 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
IND Vs ENG, 3rd ODI: India, England Set Insane Sixes Record In Pune Slugfest
Rishabh Pant continues his six-hitting spree
AP Photo
IND Vs ENG, 3rd ODI: India, England Set Insane Sixes Record In Pune Slugfest
outlookindia.com
2021-03-28T19:21:36+05:30

World's two top-ranked ODI teams, India and England, on Sunday created a new record for hitting the most number of sixes in a three-match series. 

Match Blog | Scorecard | News

With the series at stake, England captain Jos Buttler put India into bat after winning for the third time in the series at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

Then, India got off to a confident start with openers Rohit Sharma and Rohit Sharma putting up a 103-run stand for the first wicket inside the 15th over. But it took some time for sixes to come on what many believed to be the best batting surface of the series.

Later, Indian innings' top scorer Rishabh Pant hit four sixes in his 62-ball knock for 78 runs. Hard-hitting all-rounder Hardik Pandya (64 off 44) also hit an equal number of maximums. Shardul Thakur also clobbered three more to make 11 in the innings, thus taking the combined tally of sixes in this series to 63.

The previous high for sixes in an ODI match was 57 maximums by New Zealand and Sri Lanka during a three-match series in 2019.

In reply to India's 329 all out, England were three down at 68/3 (10.3) with star all-rounder Ben Stokes becoming the latest wicket to fall, to Thangarashu Natarajan. Stokes too hit a six during his 39-ball 35.

India won the first ODI by 66 runs while England took the second match by six wickets at the same venue. The series features some of the cleanest hitters in world cricket.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Harry Kane Has To Leave Tottenham If He Wants To Win Trophies – Jermain Defoe

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Rishabh Pant Hardik Pandya Ben Stokes Pune Cricket India vs England India national cricket team England national cricket team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos