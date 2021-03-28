IND Vs ENG, 3rd ODI: India, England Set Insane Sixes Record In Pune Slugfest

World's two top-ranked ODI teams, India and England, on Sunday created a new record for hitting the most number of sixes in a three-match series.

Match Blog | Scorecard | News

With the series at stake, England captain Jos Buttler put India into bat after winning for the third time in the series at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

Then, India got off to a confident start with openers Rohit Sharma and Rohit Sharma putting up a 103-run stand for the first wicket inside the 15th over. But it took some time for sixes to come on what many believed to be the best batting surface of the series.

Later, Indian innings' top scorer Rishabh Pant hit four sixes in his 62-ball knock for 78 runs. Hard-hitting all-rounder Hardik Pandya (64 off 44) also hit an equal number of maximums. Shardul Thakur also clobbered three more to make 11 in the innings, thus taking the combined tally of sixes in this series to 63.

The previous high for sixes in an ODI match was 57 maximums by New Zealand and Sri Lanka during a three-match series in 2019.

In reply to India's 329 all out, England were three down at 68/3 (10.3) with star all-rounder Ben Stokes becoming the latest wicket to fall, to Thangarashu Natarajan. Stokes too hit a six during his 39-ball 35.

India won the first ODI by 66 runs while England took the second match by six wickets at the same venue. The series features some of the cleanest hitters in world cricket.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine