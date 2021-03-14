IND Vs ENG, 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan Make India Debuts

India won the toss and elected to field against England in the second T20 International in Ahemdabad on Sunday.

India made two changes from the last match, bringing in debutant Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan in place of Shikar Dhawan and Axar Patel.

The Mumbai Indians duo has been in sublime form in the last couple of IPL T20 seasons.

For England, Mark Wood made way for Tom Curran.

England won the series opener at the same venue on Friday.

Teams:

India: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (capt), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan (captain), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid.

