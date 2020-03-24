March 24, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IND Vs BAN: Eden Gardens Pink Ball Test Viewed By 43 Million People - BARC

IND Vs BAN: Eden Gardens Pink Ball Test Viewed By 43 Million People - BARC

The second Test between India and Bangladesh was played under lights at Eden Gardens amid a lot of hype and a packed crowd

IANS 24 March 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
IND Vs BAN: Eden Gardens Pink Ball Test Viewed By 43 Million People - BARC
After Sourav Ganguly became the BCCI President, he ensured India take up the pink ball challenge after initial resistance.
File Photo
IND Vs BAN: Eden Gardens Pink Ball Test Viewed By 43 Million People - BARC
outlookindia.com
2020-03-24T16:14:50+0530

The first-ever pink ball Test in the country between India and Bangladesh last November was viewed by 43 million people and clocked 2 billion viewing minutes -- which was also the highest viewership for a first day of any Test match played over 2018-19, the BARC has said. (More Cricket News)

After Sourav Ganguly became the BCCI President, he ensured India take up the pink ball challenge after initial resistance when the team refused to play a D/N contest in Australia.

The second Test between Virat Kohli's India and Bangladesh was played under lights at Eden Gardens amid a lot of hype and packed crowd. The match, part of the ICC World Test Championship, got over early on Day 3 with the hosts winning by an innings and 46 runs to wrap the series 2-0.

It was a no-contest but the thrill of watching cricketers play under lights in white flannels with a pink SG ball saw many glued to their TV sets.

Beyond cricket, the most-watched sports in 2019 were kabaddi, wrestling and football. Together, they consumed 85% of viewing minutes of non-cricket events.

Sports channels saw a growth of 17% (viewing minutes) over 2018.

Next Story >>

Coronavirus Lockdown: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Captures Kolkata's Emptiness In Startling Tweet

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

IANS Sourav Ganguly Virat Kohli Eden Gardens, Kolkata India vs Bangladesh Day-Night Test ICC World Test Championship India national cricket team Bangladesh national cricket team Cricket Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos