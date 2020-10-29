Two days back, Suryakumar Yadav, 30, again missed the Indian Team bus. Ignored again and seething he came down like a fury on hapless Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers, exuding class to smash 43-ball 79 and guide his side Mumbai Indians to a comfortable 5-wicket win with five balls to spare. (NEWS| POINTS | SCHEDULE)



The win ensured that the Mumbai Indians continued to top the table with 16 points and now literally have one foot in the playoffs. (HIGHLIGHTS)

Consider this—with Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal and Dale Steyn—RCB were not a lightweight bowling attack.



Yet, Yadav coming in with two wickets down and sustaining pressure created by RCB bowlers, not only managed to find release shots but showed enough class to make a statement that perhaps he is just more than a domestic player.



Jaspirit Bumrah (3/14) had pulled things back but had handed MI a tricky target of 166.

The chase belonged to Yadav, who smashed 10 fours and three sixes. He not only took the team out of trouble after early jitters, but also took them home.



MI were in spot of bother at 72 for three, having lost openers Ishan Kishan (25), Quinton De Kock (18) and Saurabh Tiwary (5) cheaply.

Not considered for the tour of Australia despite his consistent run in domestic cricket and IPL,

Suryakumar Yadav, who was adjudged Man of the Match said, “I was looking to finish games for a long time. I used to think how to do it. Been doing meditation, spending time on myself, that helps me out in the middle,” Yadav said, who averages 44.01 in first-class. He has 77 first class matches under his belt with 14 centuries.



Taking on the best RCB bowlers Yadav kept the scoreboard ticking and in the end with Hardik playing a cameo of 17 runs ensured a simple win.



“The shots that stood out were over covers to Chahal, and the back-foot drive to Dale Steyn. I worked on my game a lot during the lockdown. Before that I used to prefer the leg side. I have been loving the No. 3 position, but I wanted to finish off the game, which is why I am glad with this effort,” Yadav added.



Praising the batsman Mumbai Indians stand-in skipper said he is getting better ad better.

“Deep down inside he (Suryakumar Yadav) must be very very disappointed to not have donned the blue for India. He just keeps getting better. Again as an individual, if you keep staying consistent, you will be rewarded. Nothing happens before its time,” Pollard said after the match.



With the win while MI loo comfortable, Pollard who picked up a crucial wicket of AB de Villers added, “…we have been playing total team cricket. Somebody is always there to pick up the slack. Imagine someone batting at that strike rate after two early wickets.”





