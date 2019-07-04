﻿
Iceland Cricket Gets Bombarded With Permanent Residency Requests After Bizarre Offer To India's Ambati Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu had missed out on India's Cricket World Cup squad. Iceland Cricket offered him a chance to play for their national team in exchange for permanent residency, which soon led to fans spamming the association.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 July 2019
Rayudu missed out on the final roster for the ongoing global showpiece, and had also aimed a jibe at the selectors.
Iceland Cricket have been lately hogging the limelight, due to their latest posts on Twitter. The national board had offered former India player Ambati Rayudu permanent residency, in exchange of representing the Nordic nation. Pretty soon, the association had their hands full, with requests from fans across the world. All requests provided cricketing skills in exchange for permanent residency. 

After being overlooked twice by the Indian national cricket team, Rayudu decided to call it quits and announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Rayudu was a standby player in India's Cricket World Cup squad, and missed out on a flight to England and Wales twice. 

Iceland Cricket tweeted, "Guys we love you very much but please stop sending us emails asking if we can get you a visa to play for Iceland. We’re a national board. We select our players from residents of Iceland. We suggest you try the English county cricket system, they’ll take anyone."

They tweeted again later, "Dear everyone. We are a voluntary organisation. No, we don’t pay anyone. No, we can’t get you a visa, even if you (a) bowl at 160 kph (b) send nudes (c) send photos of yourself bowling at 160 kph while nude. No no no no no no no. Mamma mia mamma mia mamma mia let me go."

India originally lost Shikhar Dhawan to injury, who has been replaced by Rishabh Pant. Meanwhile, Vijay Shankar also received a toe injury and has been replaced by Mayank Agarwal. 

Rayudu missed out on the final roster for the ongoing global showpiece, and had also aimed a jibe at the selectors, by tweeting, "Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup". Many fans have pointed out that the tweet could be one of the reasons why he missed out twice on being called for the World Cup.

