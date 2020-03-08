March 08, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  ICC Women's T20 World Cup Final, IND Vs AUS: Richa Ghosh Replaces Injured Taniya Bhatia As Concussion Substitute

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Final, IND Vs AUS: Richa Ghosh Replaces Injured Taniya Bhatia As Concussion Substitute

Taniya Bhatia looked rattled after she was hit on her helmet while going for a sweep, forcing the Indian team's doctor and physio to rush out and check on her and subsequently taking her off the field

PTI 08 March 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
ICC Women's T20 World Cup Final, IND Vs AUS: Richa Ghosh Replaces Injured Taniya Bhatia As Concussion Substitute
Taniya Bhatia walks back injured.
Courtesy: Twitter
ICC Women's T20 World Cup Final, IND Vs AUS: Richa Ghosh Replaces Injured Taniya Bhatia As Concussion Substitute
outlookindia.com
2020-03-08T17:37:45+0530

Wicket-keeper Taniya Bhatia on Sunday suffered from concussion following a hit on her neck in the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup against Australia at the MCG at Melbourne.

Live Blog | Scorecard | Cricket News

Sixteen-year-old batter Richa Ghosh was named as a concussion substitute for Bhatia. 

Wicketkeeper Bhatia was hit flush on the grill as she tried to sweep Jess Jonassen and had to retire hurt in the 2nd over itself. Later, she was not able to continue with teenager Richa replacing her.

Richa recently made her debut against Australia in the Tri-Nation Women's T20 Series. She also played one T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh on February 24 at Perth. 

Chasing a mammoth 185, Bhatia came into bat after the dismissal of Shafali Verma in the very first over.

Defending champions Australia beat India by 85 runs in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final for their fifth title.

Next Story >>

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Final, IND Vs AUS: Fans Remember Painful Men's 2003 Final As Shafali Verma Does A Sachin Tendulkar

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Melbourne Cricket India vs Australia ICC Women's World Twenty20 India Women's Cricket Team Australia women's national cricket team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos