ICC Women's T20 World Cup Final, IND Vs AUS: Richa Ghosh Replaces Injured Taniya Bhatia As Concussion Substitute

Wicket-keeper Taniya Bhatia on Sunday suffered from concussion following a hit on her neck in the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup against Australia at the MCG at Melbourne.

Live Blog | Scorecard | Cricket News

Sixteen-year-old batter Richa Ghosh was named as a concussion substitute for Bhatia.

Wicketkeeper Bhatia was hit flush on the grill as she tried to sweep Jess Jonassen and had to retire hurt in the 2nd over itself. Later, she was not able to continue with teenager Richa replacing her.

Richa recently made her debut against Australia in the Tri-Nation Women's T20 Series. She also played one T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh on February 24 at Perth.

Chasing a mammoth 185, Bhatia came into bat after the dismissal of Shafali Verma in the very first over.

Defending champions Australia beat India by 85 runs in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final for their fifth title.