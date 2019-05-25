ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Venue Guide: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

﻿
ODI batting records are likely to be created at this historic Trent Bridge cricket ground during the 12th edition of Cricket World Cup 2019

Outlook Web Bureau 25 May 2019
Trent Bridge cricket ground in Nottingham will host five matches during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
Courtesy: ICC
2019-05-25T04:23:28+0530

Two of the highest ODI totals are scored here, both by England -- 481/6 against Australia and 444/3 against Pakistan. World Cup batting records are likely to be created at this historic ground this summer.

Pitch: It has something for everyone -- pacers, spinners and batsmen. Kuldeep Yadav took 6/25 against England last year, but England scored 450+ scores twice. Traditionally, Trent Bridge has a green top but in ODIs, it has become bowlers' graveyard. In 45 matches, the average runs scored per over is 4.93. In the last match played here, England chased down Pakistan's 340/7.

Capacity: 17,000
Ends: Radcliffe Road End, Pavilion End
CWC 2019 Matches (5): West Indies Vs Pakistan, England Vs Pakistan, Australia Vs West Indies, India Vs New Zealand, Australia Vs Bangladesh

(Stats compiled before Cricket World Cup 2019)

