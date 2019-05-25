ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Venue Guide: The Oval, London

The Kennington Oval, or simply The Oval, will host the 2019 Cricket World Cup opener between opener, between England and South Africa. This is the venue where the first ever Test match was played on English soil.

Pitch: The Oval has one of the more bouncier pitches in England, but have seen batsmen dominating the bowlers in recent past. The last ODI here, between England and Pakistan, was washed in May 2019 was abandoned. 398 is the highest team total, by New Zealand against England in 2015, while 103 is the lowest by England against South Africa in 1999. In the 68 ODIs, the average scored per over is 4.94.

Capacity: 25000

Ends: Pavilion End, Vauxhall End

CWC 2019 Matches (5): England Vs South Africa, South Africa Vs Bangladesh, Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, India Vs Australia, Sri Lanka Vs Australia

(Stats compiled before Cricket World Cup 2019)