﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni Looks In Ominous Touch Ahead Of South Africa Match – WATCH

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni Looks In Ominous Touch Ahead Of South Africa Match – WATCH

Regarded as probably the greatest ever finisher, MS Dhoni's calming influence will be a key factor in India's ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign. India play their first match of the tournament on June 5 against South Africa

Outlook Web Bureau 03 June 2019
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni Looks In Ominous Touch Ahead Of South Africa Match – WATCH
MS Dhoni bats in the nets during a training session ahead of their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England.
AP Photo
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni Looks In Ominous Touch Ahead Of South Africa Match – WATCH
outlookindia.com
2019-06-03T20:51:26+0530
Also Read

India will start their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign rather belatedly on June 5, on Day 7 of the tournament, with a mouth-watering fixture against South Africa at Old Trafford, Manchester. This allows Indian players extra time to acclimatise to the English conditions and warm-up properly. And making the most out of these warm-ups, net sessions is legendary MS Dhoni, probably the most important player in the Indian camp.

Full Coverage | Schedule | News

The former Indian captain was seen hitting in the nets at Rose Bowl, Southampton. The 37-year-old, who hit a century in India's second warm-up match against Bangladesh, looked in ominous touch, connecting the ball well and even hitting the ball "out of the park".

Watch it here:

Regarded as probably the greatest ever finisher, Dhoni's calming influence will be a key factor in India's campaign. Besides, thanks to his unrivaled cricket brain, he will be a huge asset for captain Kohli.

Dhoni famously led India to their second World Cup title in 2011. India, ranked second behind hosts England, are billed as a hot favourite to lift the trophy this summer.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mahendra Singh Dhoni ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Cricket World Cup 2015 Cricket ICC World Cup Indian Cricket Team Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 'She Is Like My Sister, I Have Apologised,' Says BJP MLA Who Thrashed NCP Woman Leader
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters