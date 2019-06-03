India will start their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign rather belatedly on June 5, on Day 7 of the tournament, with a mouth-watering fixture against South Africa at Old Trafford, Manchester. This allows Indian players extra time to acclimatise to the English conditions and warm-up properly. And making the most out of these warm-ups, net sessions is legendary MS Dhoni, probably the most important player in the Indian camp.

The former Indian captain was seen hitting in the nets at Rose Bowl, Southampton. The 37-year-old, who hit a century in India's second warm-up match against Bangladesh, looked in ominous touch, connecting the ball well and even hitting the ball "out of the park".

Regarded as probably the greatest ever finisher, Dhoni's calming influence will be a key factor in India's campaign. Besides, thanks to his unrivaled cricket brain, he will be a huge asset for captain Kohli.

Dhoni famously led India to their second World Cup title in 2011. India, ranked second behind hosts England, are billed as a hot favourite to lift the trophy this summer.