South African Imran Tahir created history on Thursday by becoming the first spinner to bowl the first over of a Cricket World Cup when he opened the proceedings against hosts England at The Oval in the tournament opener of the 12th edition of ICC's greatest tournament.

Not only that the 44-year-old leg-spinner also got the prized wicket of dangerous England opener Jonny Bairstow for a golden duck, off the very second ball of the tournament.

Here's a look at the all the first balls of each World Cup, starting from 1975:

1. 1975 World Cup

India's Madan Lal (right-arm medium) bowled the first ball of the Prudential World Cup in 1975 to Dennis Amiss of England, in that infamous match featuring Sunil Gavaskar's 36 off 174 deliveries.

2. 1979 World Cup

West Indies great Andy Roberts (right-arm fast) bowled to Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar.

3. 1983 World Cup

Legendary New Zealand fast bowler Richard Hadlee (right-arm fast) bowled to Graeme Fowler of England.

4. 1987 World Cup

Vinothen John (right-arm fast-medium) of Sri Lanka bowled the first ball to Ramiz Raza of Pakistan.

5. 1992 World Cup

Aussie fast bowler Craig McDermott (right-arm fast) dismissed John Wright of th very first ball.

6. 1996 World Cup

England pacer Dominic Cork (right-arm fast-medium) bowled to Craig Spearman of New Zealand.

7. 1999 World Cup

England pacer Darren Gough (right-arm fast) bowled to Sri Lankan opener Sanath Jayasuriya.

8. 2003 World Cup

South African legend Shaun Pollock (right arm fast-medium) bowled to West Indies opener Chris Gayle.

9. 2007 World Cup

Pakistan pacer Umar Gul (right arm fast medium) bowled to Chris Gayle. The Windies legend thus became the first batsman to face the first ball of a World Cup twice.

10. 2011 World Cup

Bangladesh's Shaiful Islam (right-arm medium) bowled to Indian opener Virender Sehwag. And it went for a four, through cover.

11. 2015 World Cup

Nuwan Kulasekara (right-arm fast-medium) of Sri Lanka bowled to Martin Guptill of New Zealand.