ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Lasith Malinga Backs Bowlers For Big Influence

Runs are flowing more than ever in one-day cricket but Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga believes bowlers still hold the key in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Batting has hit new heights across the 50-over game with ten totals of 400+ scored since the start of 2014 – the same number registered in the previous 43 years of the format.

Master blasters and superb strikers are therefore backed for a big role across England & Wales, but Malinga is hopeful those with ball in hand can wrestle back the advantage.

A delayed arrival means the 35-year-old did not feature in Sri Lanka’s warm-up matches but with just six bowlers boasting more than his 43 World Cup wickets, he knows better than most what it takes to stop the batsmen in their stride.

“Cricket is going towards the batsmen but bowlers can change the game, they get the wickets and that wins a match,” he said following Sri Lanka’s defeat to Australia at the Hampshire Bowl.

“Whoever has the skilful bowlers, in any condition on any pitch, will have the advantage in the team.

“Bowlers need to have a skill, then know how to analyse a game. They need to improve as quickly as they can and get confidence from their performances.

“In the last couple of years, I have worked on the variations and it boosts confidence, but situation analysis is very important.

“The team expects and I expect in myself to know how to do this, if I want to be a match-winner I need to take wickets and if I feel that’s a slower ball, I go for it. I have good confidence to bowl it.”

Malinga watched on as his Sri Lanka side, led by captain Dimuth Karunaratne, lost out to Australia by five wickets in their second and final warm-up game.

Batting first on a wicket offering spin, Sri Lanka made 239/8 from their 50 overs only for Aaron Finch’s side to chase down the target with five overs to spare to follow up victory over England.

Australia are among the favourites for the tournament having won the World Cup four years ago but Malinga, twice a runner-up in 2007 and 2011, knows nothing can be ruled out at this early stage.

He added: “We can’t tell before the tournament who is going to be best. From experience, the underdog beating the best team in the world is possible.

“Australia have very good players, match-winning players and that’s a very important thing, they’re high in the rankings and I feel they’re one of the favourites in the competition.

“We know we come to England in bouncy pitches, we are prepared and we’ve played in the conditions quite a lot.

“In England, Australia and New Zealand you expect those conditions, so it’s not a big deal to us. All the players are prepared for the pitches.”

(Courtesy: ICC)