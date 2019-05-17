﻿
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Highest-Ever Prize Money On Offer, Winners to get 28.6 Crores

The winning team of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will win 28.6 crores (4 million US Dollars), up from 3.97 million USD in 2015 World Cup

Outlook Web Bureau 17 May 2019
ICC Photo
2019-05-17T18:33:38+0530

The upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 for men will see the winners of the 10-team tournament earn a purse of $4 million (28.6 Crores INR approximately), the highest prize money to date, along with the trophy that they will lift at Lord’s on July 14. In 2015, the winning side won 3.97 million USD.

The total prize pot of $10 million (71 Crores INR) will see the runners-up assured of $2 million ($175000 in 2015) and the losing semifinalists $800,000 each ($600,000 in 2015), at the end of the 46-day tournament being played across 11 venues in United Kingdom from May 30.

There are prizes for each league match won, in what promises to be a competitive tournament with the world’s best playing each other in a round-robin format.

Who gets what?

Winners: 4 million USD; Runners-up: 2 million USD; Losing semifinalists (2): 800,000 USD each; Winner of each league stage match (45): 40,000 USD; Teams that do pass the league stage (6): 100,000 USD each.

