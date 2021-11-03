Advertisement
Friday, Nov 05, 2021
HYLO Open Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth Sails Into Second Round, HS Prannoy Stunned By Nhat Nguyen

Kidambi Srikanth defeated Japanese Koki Watanabe 21-15, 21-10 in 32 minutes. Prannoy went down 21-16, 17-21, 7-21 to lower-ranked Irish Nhat Nguyen.

Kidambi Srikanth will next face Lee Dong Keun of South Korea, who defeated another Indian Subhankar Dey. | File photo

2021-11-04T01:27:09+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 03 Nov 2021, Updated: 04 Nov 2021 1:27 am

Top Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth sailed into the second round of men’s singles with a comfortable straight-game win over Japan's Koki Watanabe in the HYLO Open Super 500 tournament Saarbrucken, Germany on Wednesday. (More Badminton News)

Sixth seed Kidambi Srikanth subdued Watanabe 21-15, 21-10 in 32 minutes. However, HS Prannoy made a first-round exit while compatriot Sourabh Verma advanced to the pre-quarterfinals after receiving a walkover in the tournament that was formerly known as SaarLorLux Open.

Prannoy went down 21-16, 17-21, 7-21 to lower-ranked Irish shuttler Nhat Nguyen in the men's singles match that lasted 57 minutes. Verma, on the other hand, received a walkover in his first-round match against Max Weisskirchen of Germany.

The reason for the German's withdrawal was not known. Verma will face the winner of the match between Canadian Brian Young and eight-seed Kantaphon Wangcharoen of Thailand in the round of 16.

Srikanth showed signs of returning to form last week as he put up a spirited fight against two-time world champion Kento Momota of Japan before losing in the French Open second round.

Meanwhile, Subhankar Dey surrendered against Lee Dong Keun of South Korea, losing 11-21, 16-21. Dong Keun will face Srikanth in the next round. In the women's singles, Aakarshi Kashyap will play Neslihan Yigit of Turkey in her opening round match.

