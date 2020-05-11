How Virat Kohli Spends Time With Wife Anushka Sharma - The Skipper Has Few Nice Things To Say

Indian national cricket team captain Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma hardly spent time together thanks to their super busy schedule. But thanks to coronavirus lockdown, they are making up for the lost time.

Speaking about how he spends time with wife Anushka, Kohli said that since they have known each other, this is "honestly the longest" the star couple are spending the time together.

"Usually, I am on tour or Anushka has been working, I go see her or she’s working in Mumbai and I happened to be home during those days. There’s some thing or the other happening! There’s one person going to work or doing something that has to be done, but this is the time when both of us have just been together every day and it’s been so amazing," Kohli told 'Cricket Connected'.

After being in a steady relationship for over four years, they tied the knot on December 11, 2017 in a private ceremony at Borgo Finocchieto in Italy.

"We never thought that we would get to spend so much time like this to spend with each other every day. It’s so nice to know that there’s a silver lining in any situation in life. For us, together, this is a positive way to look at a phase like this. We would have never gotten to spend that much time every day with each other, without having to do something or without one person having to go here or there. It’s been amazing," Kohli added.

On being asked whether they have discovered any new things about each other, Virat said, "We have a lot of faith in each other that we love doing the same things. This has only made our faith even stronger. When you haven’t spent so much time with each other, you don’t really know a few things about each other as much as you would when you live together on an everyday basis," Kohli said.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has so far infected over 41 lakh people and caused close to 3 lakh deaths worldwide, led to the suspension of all sporting activities across the globe.

"But it’s been absolutely the same, there’s been no difference whether we’ve spent two days together or we spent so many days together and that’s an amazing thing for both of us. It’s been a blessing of sorts that we have had this time together. This time has been quite nice," Kohli admitted.

Kohli was last seen in action during the second and last Test against New Zealand at Christchurch.

Virat Kohli and Co. are scheduled to play four Tests in Australia in December-January, a series currently in doubt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Cricket Australia is considering the prospect of turning the Test series into a five-game contest as it continues looking for ways to compensate for the financial losses caused by the pandemic.