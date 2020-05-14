Hockey Legend Balbir Singh Senior Suffers More Cardiac Arrests; On Ventilator

Hockey legend Balbir Singh Senior, who won three Olympic gold medals between 1948 and 1956, suffered “two more cardiac arrests” on Wednesday as doctors continue to monitor his condition at a private hospital in Mohali, Punjab, said his grandson on Thursday. (More Hockey News)

The Chandigarh-based 96-year-old Balbir suffered the two cardiac arrests on Wednesday morning said his grandson Kabir. “His condition has not deteriorated since then, but continues to be very critical and [he is] on ventilator assistance. He is still in medical ICU at Fortis Hospital, Mohali. Doctors are continuously assessing his condition,” Kabir told Outlook through a message.

Balbir Singh, who was manager of the 1975 World Cup-winning Indian team, was admitted to Fortis hospital on May 9 in a critical condition.

Dr Rajinder Kalra, who was attached with 1975 World Cup-winning Indian team, had then said that Balbir Singh had 104-degree temperature on the night May 7. The family doctor said after the temperature did not come down through sponge bath at home, he was taken to Fortis, Mohali.

Ashok Dhyanchand, who scored the title-winning goal in the 1975 World Cup final, distinctly remembers Balbir Singh’s presence in Kuala Lumpur. “He was the team manager. The Indian team had a long camp in Kuala Lumpur before the World Cup began. Then there was this 15-day World Cup. So, in all, we spent about two-and-a-half months together there. Although Balbir saheb was the team manager, he would off and on give tips to us,” Ashok Dhyanchand told Outlook on Thursday.

Earlier, Balbir Singh was hospitalised in the PGI, Chandigarh, for 108 days for treatment of bronchial pneumonia and discharged in January last year.

Balbir Singh lives in Sector 36, Chandigarh, his daughter Sushbir and maternal grandson Kabir.