Hockey Legend Balbir Singh Continues To Fight For Life

May 14, 2020
Poshan
Balbir Singh, 95 years old, suffered two more heart attacks on Thursday

Outlook Web Bureau 14 May 2020
Balbir Singh Sr. has the world record for most goals scored by an individual in an Olympic men's hockey final, which is still unbeaten.
File Photo
The grand old man of Indian hockey Balbir Singh Sr. suffered two more cardiac arrests on May 13 and remains in critical condition at Mohali's Fortis Hospital.

He is currently battling bronchial pneumonia. According to family sources, doctors are continuously assessing his condition. His condition has not deteriorated since then. The 95-year-old Olympic gold medalist continues to fight for his life after being hospitalized on May 8, and has been put on a ventilator.

In January 2019, Balbir Sr was discharged from a hospital in Chandigarh after spending 108 days there. He underwent treatment for bronchial pneumonia.

The legend has the world record for most goals scored by an individual in an Olympic men's hockey final, which is still unbeaten. He had scored five goals as India cruised past the Netherlands in the final of 1952 Helsinki Games. He is a Padma Shri and also led his country to their only World Cup trophy in 1975 as manager.

