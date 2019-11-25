He Is 16: Pakistan Cricket Board CEO Defends Naseem Shah At Doubts Over Age

Naseem Shah has found himself in the midst of an age controversy after making his Test debut for Pakistan Vs Australia in Brisbane. Officially 16-year-old, an old tweet from journalist Saj Sadiq revealed that it wasn't so. The Pakistan Cricket Board CEO Wasim Khan revealed such controversy arise due to his mature personality and as he is representing his country at such a young age.

(Cricket News)

Saj Sadiq had tweeted earlier about Shah, stating that he was 17-year-old.

Highly rated 17 year old pace bowler Nasim Shah who was signed by Quetta Gladiators for the Pakistan Super League has suffered a back injury. He is back in training and hopes to be fit for PSL4 #Cricket #PSL4 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) December 1, 2018

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Khan said, "You only need to look at his face. He's hardly got any growth on his face. In terms of that, people question it no doubt, just because of his age and the fact that he's a mature lad and the fact he's playing international cricket at this age. But the bottom line is he's 16 years old and he's playing. We don't really care what India think."

Shah showed his talent in the match against Australia, sending David Warner walking back to the pavilion. Pakistan lost the first match by an innings and five runs.