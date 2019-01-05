Haryana Sports Minister Hits Back At Manu Bhaker, Slams Shooter For Creating Controversy

A day after Manu Bhaker reminded him of a Rs 2 crore unfulfilled cash award promise, Haryana sports minister Anil Vij on Saturday hit back at the teenage shooting sensation by saying "should feel sorry for creating this controversy."

In a series of tweets, Vij said wrote that "Manu Bhaker should have first confirmed it from the Sports Deptt. before going to public domain. It is disgusting to denounce a State Govt which is giving highest awards in the Country. Bhaker will will will get 2 crores as tweated by me and as per notification at that time."

Manu Bhaker should have first confirmed it from the Sports Deptt. before going to public domain. It is disgusting to denounce a State Govt which is giving highest awards in the Country. Bhaker will will will get 2 crores as tweated by me and as per notification at that time. — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) January 5, 2019

He also said that "there should be should be some sense of discipline in players. Bhaker should feel sorry for creating this controversy. She has a long way to go. She should focus on her game only."

There should be some sense of decipline in players. Bhaker should feel sorry for creating this controversy. She has a long way to go. She should focus on her game only. — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) January 5, 2019

But assuring the promised cash award, Vij said "we (state government) have increased Prize money from 10 lakh which was being given in previous Congress Govt. to 2 crores for this event. We have delivered prize money won by Haryana Players up to August on 15 August last year and remaining will be delivered possibly in January this year."

We have increased Prize money from 10 lakh which was being given in previous Congress Govt. to 2 crores for this event. We have delivered prize money won by Haryana Players upto August on 15 August last year and remaining will be delivered possibly in January this year — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) January 5, 2019

On Friday, the 16-year-old posted screenshots of Vij's tweet in which he had promised her cash award to the tune of Rs 2 crore on behalf of the state government.

Sir Please confirm if it is correct... Or just Jumla... @anilvijminister pic.twitter.com/AtxpLKBSYV — Manu Bhaker (@realmanubhaker) January 4, 2019

"Sir Please confirm if it is correct... Or just Jumla (sic)," Bhaker wrote on Twitter.

Bhaker caught the attention with her stunning exploits in shooting ranges across the world, winning multiple gold medals in her maiden senior World Cup, Commonwealth Games, besides the top prize at the Youth Olympics last October.

The pistol shooter, hailing from Goria village in Jhajjar, while Vij is the sitting MLA from Ambala Cantonment constituency which he won on a BJP ticket.