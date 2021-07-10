July 10, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra Blessed With Baby Boy

Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra Blessed With Baby Boy

Geeta and Harbhajan, who got married in the 2015, also have a four-year-old daughter

PTI 10 July 2021, Last Updated at 5:53 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra Blessed With Baby Boy
Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra announced the news on social media and went on to express gratitude to well-wishers for constant love and support.
File Photo
Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra Blessed With Baby Boy
outlookindia.com
2021-07-10T17:53:21+05:30

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Saturday announced the arrival of his second child with wife, actor Geeta Basra. (More Sports News)

The 41-year-old sports star shared the news on his official Instagram page.

"Blessed with a baby boy #grateful #babyboy," Singh wrote.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Harbhajan Turbanator Singh (@harbhajan3)



He said both mother and child are "doing well".

The cricketer went on to express gratitude to their well-wishers for their constant love and support.

Basra and Singh, who got married in the 2015, are also parents to four-year-old daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

ZIM vs BAN: Mahmudullah Takes Sudden Decision To Retire From Test Cricket

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Harbhajan Singh Mumbai India national cricket team Cricket Sports Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos