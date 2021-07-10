Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra Blessed With Baby Boy

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Saturday announced the arrival of his second child with wife, actor Geeta Basra. (More Sports News)



The 41-year-old sports star shared the news on his official Instagram page.



"Blessed with a baby boy #grateful #babyboy," Singh wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harbhajan Turbanator Singh (@harbhajan3)





He said both mother and child are "doing well".



The cricketer went on to express gratitude to their well-wishers for their constant love and support.



Basra and Singh, who got married in the 2015, are also parents to four-year-old daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha.

