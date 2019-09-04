﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Harbhajan Singh, Adam Gilchrist Engage In War Of Word Over 2001 Hat-Trick - Video

Harbhajan Singh, Adam Gilchrist Engage In War Of Word Over 2001 Hat-Trick - Video

Harbhajan became the first Indian to take a Test hat-trick as he took the wickets of Ricky Ponting, Gilchrist and Shane Warne to finish with figures of 7/123

IANS 04 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Harbhajan Singh, Adam Gilchrist Engage In War Of Word Over 2001 Hat-Trick - Video
Gilchrist was the second man to be dismissed by Habhajan in his famous 2001 hat-trick, but replays showed the ball was hitting his bat first.
File Photo
Harbhajan Singh, Adam Gilchrist Engage In War Of Word Over 2001 Hat-Trick - Video
outlookindia.com
2019-09-04T21:25:45+0530

Harbhajan Singh on Wednesday took on former Australia wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist, asking him to "stop crying" over his dismissal during the off-spinner's famous hat-trick at Eden Gardens in the historic Kolkata Test in 2001. (More Cricket News)

Harbhajan became the first Indian to take a Test hat-trick as he took the wickets of Ricky Ponting, Gilchrist and Shane Warne to finish with figures of 7/123. He starred in India's epic 171-run win by taking another six wickets in the second essay.

Gilchrist was the second man to be dismissed leg before wicket, but replays showed the ball was hitting his bat first.

Watch: Bumrah Takes Hat-Trick Against West Indies

There was no Desicion Review System (DRS) during those days and Gilchrist, regarded as one of the deadliest strokemakers to have played the game, tweeted: "No DRS on top of the video of Harbhajan's hat-trick." He also added a sad emoticon.

In reply, Harbhajan said: "U think u would have survived for long if not first ball? Stop crying over these things mate..thought u would talk sense after ur playing days.. but few things never change u r the prime example of that. Always crying (sic)," the 39-year old World Cup winner tweeted.

Jasprit Bumrah bacame the third Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in Test cricket in the Jamaica Test.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
IANS Harbhajan Singh Adam Gilchrist Jasprit Bumrah Cricket India Vs West Indies Indian Cricket Team Sports
Next Story : ED Arrests Kamal Nath's Nephew Ratul Puri In Case Related To VVIP Chopper Scam
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters