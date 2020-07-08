Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: Twitterati Pour In Their Wishes For Indian Cricket Legend

Current BCCI boss and former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly turned 48 on Wednesday. A legend of the game, Ganguly will always be remembered for his batting displays, leadership qualities, and an eye for talent.

From making Steve Waugh wait for toss to his shirtless celebration in the Lord's balcony, 'The Prince of Calcutta' has done it all, going down as an icon in cricket folklore.

Wishing him on his birthday, many fans and cricketers took to Twitter.

Happy birthday to one of ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³'s most successful captains, Sourav Ganguly ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/7MJe1cXcVS — ICC (@ICC) July 8, 2020

Happy birthday Dadi!

Hope our off-field partnership keeps going strong like our on-field ones. Wish you a blessed year ahead. pic.twitter.com/jOmq9XN07w — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 8, 2020

Many more happy returns of the day @SGanguly99 . May you taste ever more success and receive more and more love. Have a great day and year ahead #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/j53UUDerJE — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 8, 2020

Wishing a very happy birthday to the most dynamic and visionary captain of his time. It’s a matter of immense pleasure to work with the man who took Indian cricket to new heights. Subho Janmodin @SGanguly99! pic.twitter.com/5Au67KmsF6 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 8, 2020

Happy Birthday to @SGanguly99

Health, Peace and Happiness to you! — kadiyam_abhishek (@itskabhishek) July 8, 2020

@SGanguly99 many more happy returns of the day. Dada ,lot of love and happiness . — Prashant Kumar Layak (@prashantlayak14) July 8, 2020

You are my and my Papa's most favourite captain of Indian cricket team.



Happy birthday to you Dada ðÂÂÂ



You are so inspiring@SGanguly99 #sauravganguly pic.twitter.com/ZYPdBQT6sR — Arun Kumar Gaur (@arunkrgaur) July 8, 2020

Also, this time Ganguly's fans won't visit his Behala house in West Bengal due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will distribute masks with his photo printed on them.