Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: Twitterati Pour In Their Wishes For Indian Cricket Legend

July 08, 2020
Poshan
From making Steve Waugh wait for toss to his shirtless celebration in the Lord's balcony, Sourav Ganguly has done it all, going down as an icon in cricket folklore.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 July 2020
Sourav Ganguly's fans won't visit his Behala house in West Bengal due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will distribute masks with his photo printed on them.
2020-07-08T10:47:47+0530

Current BCCI boss and former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly turned 48 on Wednesday. A legend of the game, Ganguly will always be remembered for his batting displays, leadership qualities, and an eye for talent.

(Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Cricket News)

From making Steve Waugh wait for toss to his shirtless celebration in the Lord's balcony, 'The Prince of Calcutta' has done it all, going down as an icon in cricket folklore.

Wishing him on his birthday, many fans and cricketers took to Twitter.

Also, this time Ganguly's fans won't visit his Behala house in West Bengal due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will distribute masks with his photo printed on them.

