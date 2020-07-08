Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: Twitterati Pour In Their Wishes For Indian Cricket Legend

Current BCCI boss and former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly turned 48 on Wednesday. A legend of the game, Ganguly will always be remembered for his batting displays, leadership qualities, and an eye for talent.
From making Steve Waugh wait for toss to his shirtless celebration in the Lord's balcony, 'The Prince of Calcutta' has done it all, going down as an icon in cricket folklore.
Wishing him on his birthday, many fans and cricketers took to Twitter.
ðÂÂÂ Third-fastest to 10,000 ODI runs— ICC (@ICC) July 8, 2020
âÂ Holds the record for the highest individual score in CWC for India
ðÂ¥Â 2003 ICC Men's @cricketworldcup runner-up
ðÂ§¢ Captained India to 11 wins in 28 overseas Tests
Happy birthday to one of ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³'s most successful captains, Sourav Ganguly ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/7MJe1cXcVS
Happy birthday Dadi!— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 8, 2020
Hope our off-field partnership keeps going strong like our on-field ones. Wish you a blessed year ahead. pic.twitter.com/jOmq9XN07w
Many more happy returns of the day @SGanguly99 . May you taste ever more success and receive more and more love. Have a great day and year ahead #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/j53UUDerJE— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 8, 2020
Wishing a very happy birthday to the most dynamic and visionary captain of his time. It’s a matter of immense pleasure to work with the man who took Indian cricket to new heights. Subho Janmodin @SGanguly99! pic.twitter.com/5Au67KmsF6— Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 8, 2020
Happy Birthday to @SGanguly99— kadiyam_abhishek (@itskabhishek) July 8, 2020
Health, Peace and Happiness to you!
@SGanguly99 many more happy returns of the day. Dada ,lot of love and happiness .— Prashant Kumar Layak (@prashantlayak14) July 8, 2020
You are my and my Papa's most favourite captain of Indian cricket team.— Arun Kumar Gaur (@arunkrgaur) July 8, 2020
Happy birthday to you Dada ðÂÂÂ
You are so inspiring@SGanguly99 #sauravganguly pic.twitter.com/ZYPdBQT6sR
Also, this time Ganguly's fans won't visit his Behala house in West Bengal due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will distribute masks with his photo printed on them.
