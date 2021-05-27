Happy Birthday Ravi Shastri: Meme Fest As India Head Coach Turns 59

May 27, 2021
BCCI led the way as cricket fraternity celebrate Ravi Shastri's birthday. India head coach turns 59 today

Outlook Web Bureau 27 May 2021, Last Updated at 11:56 am
Ravi Shastri scored 6,938 runs and took 280 wickets in international cricket while representing India in 80 Tests and 150 ODI matches.
Former India national cricket team captain and current head coach Ravi Shastri turns 59 today (May 27). A man of his own, Shastri remains one of the 'biggest characters in the game. (More Cricket News)

In a playing celebrated career, the former all-rounder won a World Cup and was the Champion of Champions as India won the World Championship of Cricket in Australia in 1985, two years after their maiden world title at Lord's.

The former all-rounder scored 6,938 runs and took 280 wickets in international cricket while representing India in 80 Tests and 150 ODI matches. He famously hit six sixes in an over off-spinner Tilak Raj during a Ranji Trophy match between Bombay and Baroda in 1985.

After retirement, Shastri established himself as one of the prominent commentators, often coming up with his idiosyncratic description like the famous 'tracer bullet', and of course that famous line, "Dhoni finishes off in style. A magnificent strike into the crowd. India lifts the World Cup after 28 years."

And India players and fans flooded social media sites to wish the legend on his birthday.

Shastri, who guided India to many memorable wins as a coach, including back-to-back Test series victories in Australia, will oversee Virat Kohli & Co when they take on New Zealand in the final of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship next month.

