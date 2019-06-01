﻿
Gymnastics World Cup: Rakesh Kumar Patra Qualifies For Parallel Bars Finals

Rakesh Kumar Patra was placed 8th with a score of 13.250. The top-8 qualify for the Finals where they have to perform again for deciding the medals.

01 June 2019
Gymnastics World Cup: Rakesh Kumar Patra Qualifies For Parallel Bars Finals
The FIG Gymnastics World Cup in Koper is third of the seven World Challenge Cup Series for 2019.
Courtesy: Twitter (@IndianGymnastic)
Gymnastics World Cup: Rakesh Kumar Patra Qualifies For Parallel Bars Finals
outlookindia.com
2019-06-01T15:37:55+0530

Indian gymnast Rakesh Kumar Patra has qualified for the Parallel Bars Finals at the FIG World Cup in Koper, Slovenia.

He was placed 8th with a score of 13.250. The top-8 qualify for the Finals where they have to perform again for deciding the medals.

The FIG World Cup in Koper is third of the seven World Challenge Cup Series for 2019.

The World Challenge Cup events are major FIG events with a broader participation and open to all countries. At each event, the gymnasts have the opportunity to win prize money and World Challenge Cup points which will count towards the World Challenge Cup Ranking List for each apparatus.

The Parallel Bar Finals will take place on Sunday.

(PTI)

