Germany Vs Hungary, Euro 2020, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA European Championship, Group F Match

After more than 110 years, Germany host Hungary in Munich for a football match. Then, the Magyars thrash the Germans 4-1. But tonight, odds are heavily stacked against them even as the group stage of UEFA EURO 2020 comes to an end with the final Group F fixtures. In another Group F match, defending champions Portugal take on world champions France.

As things stand, France lead the so-called 'Group Of Death' with four points (one win, one draw), followed by Germany (3 from one win, one defeat) and Portugal (also 3 from one, one defeat). Hungary, the outsiders, are fourth with one point (one defeat, one draw). And they still have a chance to make the last 16. So everything to play for. Then, there are political overtones too.

Joachim Low can't afford to relax. After losing to France, Germany were brilliant against Portugal, but any slip up against Hungary may prove costly. And Hungary, as they have shown against France, can be dangerous opponents.

Hungary coach, Marco Rossi will hope for a repeat of their performance against the world champions. A win is all they need to keep the knockout hopes alive.

Meanwhile, German football clubs will display rainbow colours during the match against after UEFA rejected host city Munich’s plan to do the same. UEFA, the governing body of European football which has the final say as the tournament organizer, said in a statement Tuesday that it understood the intention behind Munich city council's proposal to have the iconic stadium illuminated in rainbow colors, but "must decline this request" because of its political context — “a message aiming at a decision taken by the Hungarian national parliament."

Qualification scenarios

Germany will top the group with a win, if France lose or draw. If Germany draw or lose, and France win or draw, Die Mannschaft will finish second.

If both Germany and France lose, Portugal top the group and the second place will be decided on goal difference between Les Bleus and Hungary. Magyars will finish third if they win and Portugal vs France ends in a draw. Hungary will be second if they win and Portugal lose.

Head-to-head: Germany lead 13-11 in 34 meetings so far. In the last two meetings, both international friendlies, Germany won 2-0 in 2010 and 3-0 in 2016. Hungary's last win was a 2-0 win in another friendly, in 2004, which ended a three-match losing run.

Match and telecast details

Match: UEFA European Championship 2021, Group F match between Germany and Hungary

Date: June 24 (Thursday), 2021

Time: 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

TV Channels: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV, Jio TV

Likely XIs

Germany: Neuer; Ginter, Hummels, Rudiger; Kimmich, Kroos, Gundogan, Gosens; Goretzka; Havertz; Gnabry.

Hungary: Gulacsi; Botka, Szalai, Orban; Nego, Schafer, Kleisheisler, Nagy, Fiola; Nikolics, Sallai.

