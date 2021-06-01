French Open: Petra Kvitova Withdraws From Roland Garros Following Press Conference Fall

June 01, 2021
Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova hopes to return for the grass-court season after suffering a freak injury

01 June 2021
Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova returns the ball to Belgium's Greet Minnen during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Sunday, May 30, 2021 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
AP Photo/Thibault Camus
Petra Kvitova has withdrawn from the French Open after damaging her ankle in a fall during a press conference on Sunday. (More Tennis News)

Kvitova was due to face Elena Vesnina in the second round at Roland Garros, having already beaten qualifier Greet Minnen in straight sets.

The 11th seed's participation in the second grand slam of the year is over, though, due to a freak injury suffered as she was carrying out media duties after her opening match.

Kvitova - a two-time Wimbledon champion - is hoping to recover in time for the grass-court season following such an unfortunate setback.

"It is with great disappointment that I announce my withdrawal from Roland Garros," she tweeted on Tuesday.

"During my post-match press conference on Sunday I fell and hurt my ankle. Unfortunately, after an MRI and much discussion with my team, I have made the tough decision that it would be unwise to play on it.

"It's incredibly bad luck, but I will stay strong and do my best to recover for the grass court season."

Stats Perform Petra Kvitova Tennis French Open Roland Garros Grand Slam Sports Injury Sports

