French Open Draw: Rafael Nadal, Novak Dkojovic And Roger Federer In Same Half

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic could meet at the semi-final stage of the French Open, while Iga Swiatek and Ash Barty are in the same half of the draw. (More Tennis News)
Nadal will start his quest to win the Paris grand slam a staggering 14th time with a first-round encounter against Australian Alexei Popyrin next week.
Defending champion Nadal, the third seed, is in the same half of the draw as fellow all-time greats Djokovic and Federer, who could face the Serbian world number one in the last eight.
Top seed Djokovic, who is two major titles shy of the record of 20 held by Federer and Nadal, will take on Tennys Sandgren in the first round.
Swiss great Federer will come up against a qualifier in round one at Roland Garros, while two-time runner-up Dominic Thiem is up against Pablo Andujar.
Djokovic (1) vs Sandgren— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 27, 2021
Medvedev (2) vs Bublik
Nadal (3) vs Popyrin
Thiem (4) vs Andujar
Tsitsipas (5) vs Chardy
Zverev (6) vs Qualifié
Rublev (7) vs Struff
Federer (8) vs Qualifié#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/XAlYNPjgKz
Pole Swiatek claimed her maiden grand slam title at the French Open last year and takes on her close friend Kaja Juvan in the first round.
World number one Barty, who did not travel to Paris to defend her title in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, has will make her return at the clay-court major against Bernarda Pera.
Serena Williams comes up against Irina-Camelia Begu, while last year's runner-up Sofia Kenin must do battle with the 2017 champion Jelena Ostapenko in a standout first-round match.
Carla Suarez Navarro can expect plenty of support when she takes on Sloane Stephens in her first tournament since successfully completing cancer treatment.
Barty (1) vs Pera— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 27, 2021
Osaka (2) vs Tig
Sabalenka (3) vs Qualifiée
Kenin (4) vs Ostapenko
Svitolina (5) vs Babel
Andreescu (6) vs Zidansek
Williams (7) vs Begu
Swiatek (8) vs Juvan
https://t.co/r8dsyqlxsn #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/WDzTRGMxH2
