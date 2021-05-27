May 27, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  French Open Draw: Rafael Nadal, Novak Dkojovic And Roger Federer In Same Half

French Open Draw: Rafael Nadal, Novak Dkojovic And Roger Federer In Same Half

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic could meet at the semi-final stage of the French Open, while Iga Swiatek and Ash Barty in the same half of the draw

Stats Perform 27 May 2021, Last Updated at 10:30 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
French Open Draw: Rafael Nadal, Novak Dkojovic And Roger Federer In Same Half
Defending champion Rafael Nadal, the third seed, is in the same half of the draw as fellow all-time greats Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, who could face the Serbian world number one in the last eight.
Composite: File Photos
French Open Draw: Rafael Nadal, Novak Dkojovic And Roger Federer In Same Half
outlookindia.com
2021-05-27T22:30:00+05:30

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic could meet at the semi-final stage of the French Open, while Iga Swiatek and Ash Barty are in the same half of the draw. (More Tennis News)

Nadal will start his quest to win the Paris grand slam a staggering 14th time with a first-round encounter against Australian Alexei Popyrin next week.

Defending champion Nadal, the third seed, is in the same half of the draw as fellow all-time greats Djokovic and Federer, who could face the Serbian world number one in the last eight.

Top seed Djokovic, who is two major titles shy of the record of 20 held by Federer and Nadal, will take on Tennys Sandgren in the first round.

Swiss great Federer will come up against a qualifier in round one at Roland Garros, while two-time runner-up Dominic Thiem is up against Pablo Andujar.

Pole Swiatek claimed her maiden grand slam title at the French Open last year and takes on her close friend Kaja Juvan in the first round.

World number one Barty, who did not travel to Paris to defend her title in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, has will make her return at the clay-court major against Bernarda Pera.

Serena Williams comes up against Irina-Camelia Begu, while last year's runner-up Sofia Kenin must do battle with the 2017 champion Jelena Ostapenko in a standout first-round match.

Carla Suarez Navarro can expect plenty of support when she takes on Sloane Stephens in her first tournament since successfully completing cancer treatment.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

COVID Positive Milkha Singh, His wife Stable: Hospital

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Stats Perform Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic Roger Federer Tennis Roland Garros French Open Grand Slam Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos