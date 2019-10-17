Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Former Black Caps Spinner Jeetan Patel Gets England Role In New Zealand

Former Black Caps Spinner Jeetan Patel Gets England Role In New Zealand

Evergreen spinner Jeetan Patel will be plotting the downfall of his compatriots when England take on New Zealand in the shortest format

Omnisport 17 October 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Former Black Caps Spinner Jeetan Patel Gets England Role In New Zealand
Patel played 43 ODIs, 24 Tests and 11 T20 Internationals over an 11-year period and has continued to thrive in first-class cricket in the twilight of his career.
Courtesy: Twitter (@WarwickshireCCC)
Former Black Caps Spinner Jeetan Patel Gets England Role In New Zealand
outlookindia.com
2019-10-17T21:47:01+0530

Former New Zealand international Jeetan Patel has been appointed England spin bowling consultant for the five-match Twenty20 series against the Black Caps. (More Cricket News)

The Warwickshire captain has been given special dispensation from Cricket Wellington to miss the first three matches of the Plunket Shield season and will join up with the England squad in Christchurch next week.

Patel played 43 ODIs, 24 Tests and 11 T20 Internationals over an 11-year period and has continued to thrive in first-class cricket in the twilight of his career.

New Zealand Cricket and Cricket Wellington fully support Patel with his assignment in the England set-up under new head coach Chris Silverwood as he makes plans to become a coach when he calls time on his playing days.

The first T20 begins at Hagley Oval on November 1.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Omnisport England vs New Zealand Cricket England national cricket team New Zealand national cricket team Sports
Next Story : Sourav Ganguly As BCCI President: Here's What Sachin Tendulkar Expects From His Former Opening Partner
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement