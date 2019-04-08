Graham Reid was appointed as the new chief coach of the Indian men's hockey team by Hockey India. The 54-year-old Australian will join the team in Bengaluru soon for the ongoing National Camp at Sports Authority of India (SAI). He replaces Harendra Singh, who was sacked after the World Cup in Odisha last year.

Reid played as a defender/midfielder for the Australian national hockey team. He was also a part of the silver medal-winning Australian side during the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

Reid was an integral part of the Aussie squad that won back-to-back Champions Trophy titles in 1984, 1985 and 1989, 1990.

With 130 International Caps, Reid then moved on to coaching. In 2009, he was appointed as Australia's assistant coach. He was promoted as Head Coach and he was instrumental in guiding the Australian team to their fifth consecutive Champions Trophy title in 2012.

Under his reign, the Hockeyroos became the world No.1 team. They won the World League Semi-Final in Antwerp and went on to win the World League Final in Raipur in December 2015.

A member of the Queensland Hockey Hall of Fame, Reid moved to the Netherlands in 2017 to serve as the Head Coach of Amsterdam Club which he was part of as a player in 1993 and 1994. In his recent stint, Graham Reid worked as the Assistant Coach for the Netherlands team that won the silver medal at the 2018 Men's World Cup.

"We are hopeful his experience and expertise will help the Indian Men's Hockey Team achieve desirable results leading up to and at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics," said Mohammed Mushtaque Ahmad, President, Hockey India.

Expressing his delight overtaking on a new assignment, Reid said, "It’s an honour and a privilege to be appointed as Chief Coach of the Indian Men’s hockey team. No other country has a history in this sport that can compare to India.

"As an opposition Coach, I have enjoyed watching first hand, the steady rise of the Indian team to one of the most exciting and threatening teams in world hockey. I have a passion for the fast and attacking brand of hockey that India plays which marries closely with the Australian style."

"I am looking forward to working with Hockey India, SAI, Ministry of Youth Affair and Sports, team support staff and players with the continuation of the positive development of the team in the lead up to the Tokyo Olympics. My wife will also be moving to India in August and we are very happy to be making a home in Bengaluru."