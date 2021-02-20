February 20, 2021
Corona
Football Legend IM Vijayan Promoted As Assistant Commandant In Kerala Police

Vijayan, 51, has 79 appearances for India and has scored 40 goals for the country

Outlook Web Bureau 20 February 2021
IM Vijayan getting his insignia as Assistant Commandant In Kerala Police.
Courtesy: Twitter (@IMVijayan1)
outlookindia.com
2021-02-20T21:34:32+05:30

Former India football player IM Vijayan has been promoted as assistant commandant in Kerala police. (More Football News)

Vijayan, 51, rose through sheer hard-work to captain India football team. He has 79 appearances for India and has scored 40 goals.

He was captain of India team from 2000-2004 and formed a formidable partnership with Bhaichung Bhutia.

He has played for all the major football clubs from JCT Mills Phagwara, FC Kochin, Mohun Bagan, East Bengal  to Churchill Brothers.

IM Vijayan (2nd from right) along with other officers.                                     Photo: Twitter (@IMVijayan1) 

Post retirement from football, Vijayan started acting in films and also kept representing Kerala police. Vijayan formally big adieu to football after the Afro-Asian Games in 2003.

He was conferred Arjuna Award in 2003 and was AIFF player of the year in 1992, 1997 and 2000.

He started representing Kerala police and then rose to become one of the top names in the Indian football.

