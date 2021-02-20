Football Legend IM Vijayan Promoted As Assistant Commandant In Kerala Police

Former India football player IM Vijayan has been promoted as assistant commandant in Kerala police. (More Football News)

Vijayan, 51, rose through sheer hard-work to captain India football team. He has 79 appearances for India and has scored 40 goals.

He was captain of India team from 2000-2004 and formed a formidable partnership with Bhaichung Bhutia.

He has played for all the major football clubs from JCT Mills Phagwara, FC Kochin, Mohun Bagan, East Bengal to Churchill Brothers.

IM Vijayan (2nd from right) along with other officers. Photo: Twitter (@IMVijayan1)

Post retirement from football, Vijayan started acting in films and also kept representing Kerala police. Vijayan formally big adieu to football after the Afro-Asian Games in 2003.

He was conferred Arjuna Award in 2003 and was AIFF player of the year in 1992, 1997 and 2000.

He started representing Kerala police and then rose to become one of the top names in the Indian football.

