Father's Day Special: Five Famous Dads And Their Celebrity Children

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter and wrote, "Happy father’s day everyone. TU Mera Pita tu hai mera Maata."

Happy father's day everyone TU Mera Pita tu hai mera Maata — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 21, 2020

The sports fraternity boasts of many famous fathers and many sportspersons with popular fathers. Here we take a look at five famous dads:

1. Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar is one of India's greatest cricketer ever. He is regarded by many as the best opening batsman in Test cricket history. He has a son who has also played for India in 11 ODIs.

Gavaskar set many records during his playing career. He was also admired for his technique against fast bowlers. He has also received the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan.

2. Lala Amarnath

Lala Amarnath is considered to be a legend of Indian cricket by everyone. He was the first batsman to ever score a century for India in Test cricket. His son Mohinder, was regarded as one of the finest Indian batsman against pace during his playing career. His other soon Surinder was also a Test cricketer. Another son Rajinder, was a first-class cricketer.

Other than being a famous batsman, Amarnath was also a credible bowler. He is the only bowler to dismiss Donald Bradman via hit wicket.

3. Milkha Singh

Milkha Singh, also known as the Flying Sikh, was the only Indian who won an individual athletics gold medal at a Commonwealth Games, until it was broken in 2010 CWG. He won golds in 1958 and 1962 Asian Games. He also participated in 1956 Olympics and its 1960 and 1964 editions. He is most famous for his fourth-placed finish in the 400 metres final at the 1960 Olympics. He led the race till the 200m mark. The race broke many records, which say a photo-finish. Milkha timed at 45.73 seconds, which was also the Indian national record for many years.

He also has a son, Jeev Milkha Singh, who is a golfer.

4. Vece Paes

Vece Paes is a former India hockey midfielder. He represented the Indian team in 1972 Olympics when they won bronze medal. A doctor in sports medicine, he is also the father of Leander Paes, a multiple grand slam winner in tennis.

5. Ramesh Tendulkar

Ramesh Tendulkar was a famous Marathi novelist. A professor at Kirti College, he published many collections, which were popular. His son is Sachin Tendulkar, considered by many as the greatest cricketer ever. Ramesh had a huge impact on Sachin and after his death, the Master Blaster has dedicated every milestone to his late dad by pointing his bat towards the stands and looking heavenwards.