F1 Season To Start In Bahrain With Australian Grand Prix Put Back To November - Check Updated Calendar

The Formula One season will start a week later than originally scheduled in Bahrain after the Australian Grand Prix was put back to November due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Melbourne's Albert Park Circuit was due to stage the opening race of 2021 on March 21, but F1 revealed a revised calendar on Tuesday.

The Bahrain Grand Prix will be the first of the year on March 28, with the event in Australia now taking place on November 21 - subject to World Motor Sport Council approval.

Travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 crisis will prevent the Chinese Grand Prix - which was due to be the third round of the season - going ahead on April 11 and no new date has been set for that race.

Imola is back on the calendar for the second race of the campaign on April 18, while there is a spare date in the calendar of May 2 for a race to be staged and a venue for that weekend will be announced in due course.

The season is due to end with a record 23rd race of the year in Abu Dhabi on December 12 and F1 expects fans to return to the grandstands this year.

"It has been a busy start to the year at Formula 1 and we are pleased to confirm that the number of races planned for the season remains unchanged," said president and CEO of Formula 1 Stefano Domenicali.

"The global pandemic has not yet allowed life to return to normal, but we showed in 2020 that we can race safely as the first international sport to return and we have the experience and plans in place to deliver on our season.

"It is great news that we have already been able to agree a rescheduled date for the Australian Grand Prix in November and are continuing to work with our Chinese colleagues to find a solution to race there in 2021 if something changes.

"We are very excited to announce that Imola will return for the 2021 season and know our fans will be looking forward to the return of Formula 1 after the winter break and our revised season opener in Bahrain. Obviously, the virus situation remains fluid, but we have the experience from last season with all our partners and promoters to adapt accordingly and safely in 2021."



F1 2021 calendar in full:

March 28 – Bahrain (Sakhir)

April 18 - Italy (Imola*)

May 2 - TBC

May 9 – Spain (Barcelona)

May 23 – Monaco (Monaco)

June 6 – Azerbaijan (Baku)

June 13 – Canada (Montreal)

June 27 – France (Le Castellet)

July 4 – Austria (Spielberg)

July 18 – United Kingdom (Silverstone)

August 1 – Hungary (Budapest)

August 29– Belgium (Spa)

September 5 – Netherlands (Zandvoort)

September 12 – Italy (Monza)

September 26 – Russia (Sochi)

October 3 – Singapore (Singapore)

October 10 – Japan (Suzuka)

October 24 – USA (Austin)

October 31 – Mexico (Mexico City)

November 7 – Brazil (Sao Paulo)

November 21 - Australia (Melbourne*)

December 5 - Saudi Arabia (Jeddah**)

December 12 - Abu Dhabi (Yas Island)

*Revisions to calendar are subject to World Motor Sport Council approval **Subject to circuit homologation.

