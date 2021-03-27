F1 2021 Season Starts With Bahrain GP - Where to Watch Live Streaming and Live TV

The stage looks set for yet another thrilling and exciting season as the Formula 1 action is all set to get underway in Bahrain this weekend. The live action will be broadcast live on Star Sports Select from 8.25 PM onwards. The FIA has confirmed 23 races for the calendar this season. (More Sports News)

As teams await the start of the racing calendar, Red Bull will be eager to see if their strong pre-season form can translate to a race win on Sunday. Red Bull, AlphaTauri and McLaren had among the best pre-season test of all teams in Bahrain.

In stark contrast, reigning world champions Mercedes suffered from multiple reliability issues. Three months after Mercedes and star racer Lewis Hamilton completed their historic seventh title-winning 2020 campaigns, there is plenty of buzz at the start of the season with Red Bull now seen as genuine contenders after a very impressive pre-season testing,

The longest season in F1 history will also see two rebranded teams in the form of Aston Martin (formerly Racing Point) and Alpine (formerly Renault).

There have also been many driver changes. Danniel Ricciardo moved from Renault to McLaren, while Carlon Sainz moved from McLaren to Ferrari, and two-time world champion Fernando Alonso returned to Alpine. Sergio Perez moved from Racing Point to Red Bull, Sebastian Vettel from Ferrari to Aston Martin and 3 F2 graduates have joined the paddock - Mick Schumacher (Haas), Nikita Mazepin (Haas) and Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri).

Live streaming and telecast in India

Catch all the action from the Bahrain GP Live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD on Saturday (March 27) and Sunday (March 28) from 8:25 pm onwards

Live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine