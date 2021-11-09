Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 09, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Ex-Pakistan Star Mushtaq Ahmed Says 'Groupism', 'IPL' Have Hurt Indian Cricket In T20 World Cup

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed feels Virat Kohli is a victim of dressing room politics and will soon quit playing T20 internationals.

Ex-Pakistan Star Mushtaq Ahmed Says 'Groupism', 'IPL' Have Hurt Indian Cricket In T20 World Cup
Mushtaq Ahmed (L) in conversation with other Pakistan greats Shahid Afridi (C) and Wasim Akram. | Twitter (PSL)

Trending

Ex-Pakistan Star Mushtaq Ahmed Says 'Groupism', 'IPL' Have Hurt Indian Cricket In T20 World Cup
outlookindia.com
2021-11-09T22:09:15+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 09 Nov 2021, Updated: 09 Nov 2021 10:09 pm

Virat Kohli’s decision to step down from T20 captaincy indicates that ‘all is not well’ in the Indian dressing room, said former Pakistan Test leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed, who blamed bio-bubble fatigue for the country’s early exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup. (More Cricket News)

Kohli had announced he was leading Royal Challengers Bangalore for the last time when the IPL was held in UAE before the World Cup and also confirmed the ICC event will be his last outing as captain in the T20 format.

“When a successful captain says he wants to leave the captaincy, it means all is not well in the dressing room. I see two groups in the Indian dressing room right now…the Mumbai and Delhi groups,” Mushtaq, who is presently working at the Pakistan Cricket Board’s High-Performance centre, said.

Kohli led the Indian team for the last time in T20s during their last match of the T20 World Cup against Namibia on Monday and Mushtaq said he is expecting him to soon retire from T20 internationals.

“I think Kohli will soon retire from playing T20 internationals for his country although he will continue in the Indian Premier League. I think he has had his fill of this format,” Mushtaq said on Geo News channel.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

India failed to qualify for the semi-finals of any ICC event for the first time since 2012, causing great disappointment to Indian cricket fans and critics.

“I think India flopped in the World Cup because of the IPL," said the 51-year-old, who has worked as spin consultant with England and other teams including erstwhile Delhi Daredevils in the past.

“I think their players after remaining for so long in a bio-secure bubble before the World Cup were jaded and tired,” he said.

Pakistan’s former captain and top batsman, Inzamam-ul-Haq also agreed that the Indian team was jaded and mentally fatigued after the long IPL event in UAE. He said players were human beings and to remain for so long in a bio-secure environment was never easy.

“I agree with what Ravi Shastri has said that the Indian players were just not mentally prepared for the World Cup. They were tired after the IPL and jaded and this could be seen in their early round matches,” Inzamam said.

Tags

PTI Virat Kohli Inzamam-ul Haq Ravi Shastri Cricket Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) India national cricket team Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2021 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Rookie Jammu And Kashmir Pacer Umran Malik Breaks Into India A Squad For South Africa Tour

Rookie Jammu And Kashmir Pacer Umran Malik Breaks Into India A Squad For South Africa Tour

India Vs New Zealand T20s: Rohit Sharma to Lead, Virat Kohli Rested, Hardik Pandya Dropped

India Women’s Football Team To Face World No.7 Brazil For First Time Ever Ahead Of AFC Asian Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Paul Pogba Picks Up Injury During France’s Training, Set To Miss Two matches

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Covid-19 Breaches German Football Team, One Player Tests Positive

ENG Vs NZ, T20 World Cup Semis: Trent Boult Hopeful Of Creating ‘Big Upset’ Against England

ENG Vs NZ, T20 World Cup Semis: X-Factor loaded England Face Ever Consistent New Zealand

IPL 2021 UAE Leg Helped In Understanding Conditions Better Ahead Of T20 World Cup, Says Kane Williamson

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As Barcelona Coach

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As Barcelona Coach

Advertisement

More from Sports

PAK Vs AUS: Babar Azam Backs Hasan Ali, Fakhar Zaman To Come Good In T20 World Cup Semis

PAK Vs AUS: Babar Azam Backs Hasan Ali, Fakhar Zaman To Come Good In T20 World Cup Semis

India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 Encounter Shatters All Viewership Records

India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 Encounter Shatters All Viewership Records

Even Don Bradman’s Average Would Have Come Down If Put In Bio-Bubble: Ravi Shastri

Even Don Bradman’s Average Would Have Come Down If Put In Bio-Bubble: Ravi Shastri

Indian Cricket Team Clocks 150 In T20 International Format

Indian Cricket Team Clocks 150 In T20 International Format

Read More from Outlook

Harsimrat Badal Proposes Land Swap With Pakistan To Reopen Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, Writes To PM Modi

Harsimrat Badal Proposes Land Swap With Pakistan To Reopen Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, Writes To PM Modi

Harish Manav / Former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal wrote to PM Narendra Modi about a land swap proposal between India and Pakistan for the merger of the holy shrine at Kartarpur Sahib with India in exchange for a suitable chunk of land elsewhere.

West Bengal BJP’s Quarrel Comes Out In The Open

West Bengal BJP’s Quarrel Comes Out In The Open

Outlook Correspondent / Former state unit president and Meghalaya and Tripura governor Tathagata Roy takes a repeated dig at national vice-president Dilip Ghosh.

IND Vs NZ T20s: Rohit to Lead, Virat Rested, Pandya Dropped

IND Vs NZ T20s: Rohit to Lead, Virat Rested, Pandya Dropped

Koushik Paul / Indian Premier League stars Harshal Patel, Venkatesh Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad make squad for three-match T20 series against New Zealand.

Bound By Rivers : Kolkata Art Show To Capture Artist Paresh Maity's Extraordinary Relationship With Water

Bound By Rivers : Kolkata Art Show To Capture Artist Paresh Maity's Extraordinary Relationship With Water

Trisha Mukherjee / Water bodies have perennially been central to artist Paresh Maity’s work. An upcoming retrospective of his works titled 'Noise of Many Waters' will try to explore the artist's works with the unusual muse.

Advertisement