Watch Jason Roy's Unbelievable Catch in BPL 2019 – VIDEO

In the 40th match of the BPL 2019, the Sylhety Sixers players took a blinder of a catch at mid-wicket boundary to dismiss Chittagong Vikings' Yasir Ali.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 February 2019
In January, former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum almost pulled off the catch of the century during a Big Bash League (BBL) match. Fast forward, on February 1, England discard Jason Roy took probably the greatest catch in cricket in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Watch it here:

The catch soon became the talk of the town with many claiming it the best ever, even better than the one took by legendary South African Jonty Rhodes to dismiss Sachin Tendulkar in 1997.

