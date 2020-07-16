England Vs West Indies: Jofra Archer Dropped From 2nd Test For Breaching COVID-19 Protocols

England pacer Jofra Archer was on Thursday dropped from the second Test against the West Indies for breaking the team's bio-secure protocol and will now undergo two COVID-19 tests during a five-day isolation period.

The series is being played amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the first Test in Southampton passed off without any incident.

"Jofra Archer has been excluded from the #raisethebat second Test against the West Indies starting today (Thursday 16 July) at Emirates Old Trafford following a breach of the team's bio-secure protocols," ECB said in a statement.

"Archer will now commence five days of isolation and will undergo two COVID-19 tests in this period, which have to test negative before his self-isolation period is lifted," it further stated.

Archer apologised for the lapse, which wasn't specified in the ECB statement.

"I am extremely sorry for what I have done," he stated.

"I have put, not only myself, but the whole team and management in danger. I fully accept the consequences of my actions, and I want to sincerely apologise to everyone in the bio-secure bubble," he added.