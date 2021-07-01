July 01, 2021
Follow live updates and cricket scores of the second ENG vs SL ODI match. England lead Sri Lanka 1-0

Outlook Web Bureau 01 July 2021, Last Updated at 4:30 pm
England's Joe Root, center, watches after playing a shot during the first one day international cricket match against Sri Lanka, in Chester-le-Street, England on June 29, 2021.
AP Photo/Scott Heppell
ENG Vs SL, 2nd ODI, Live Cricket Scores: Sri Lanka Look To Redeem Themselves In England
England, having already blanked the three-match T20I series 3-0, will look for a clean sweep against Sri Lanka in the ODIs too. Eoin Morgan & Co already have won the first match at Chester-le-Street by five wickets. And they start as the obvious favourites in the second match. For Kusal Perera's much-maligned Sri Lanka, a strong end to the tour will be a morale booster before they host India. If the shambolic performances are not enough, three of their players caught breaching the COVID-19 protocols. Now, it has become more of a fight for redemption. But England will continue to be ruthless, as ever as they seek another series clean sweep. Follow live updates and cricket scores of the 2nd ENG vs SL ODI match from the Oval in London:

