Wednesday, Nov 10, 2021
England vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal: Statistical Highlights Of ENG vs NZ In T20 Cricket

England and New Zealand will go toe-to-toe in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE. Here are some interesting statistics to show how well both teams are matched.

England clash with New Zealand in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. England are the 50-over world champions. | Photo: AP

2021-11-10T11:42:07+05:30
Syed Pervez Qaiser

Syed Pervez Qaiser

Published: 10 Nov 2021, Updated: 10 Nov 2021 11:42 am

The T20 World Cup 2010 champions England take on New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (November 10). (More Cricket News)

England have been brilliant in the competition so far, winning four from five in Group 1 to qualify for the semifinals as group toppers.

New Zealand, on the other hand, have also only lost once in Group B. The Kiwis qualified behind Pakistan for the semifinals as No. 2 but ahead of India

The England vs New Zealand clash will be a repeat of the 2016 semifinal at Delhi on March 30, where England humbled New Zealand by seven wickets. England have won 12, lost seven, tied one and abandoned one in 21 T20 matches played against New Zealand.

England have won three and lost two in five matches played against New Zealand in T20 World Cups.

In recent times, England have won two, lost two and tied one in the last five T20 matches played against the Kiwis. The last encounter between the two teams was played at Auckland on November 10, 2019. England defeated New Zealand in Super over after the NZ vs ENG match ended in a tie. 

HIGHS AND LOWS

HIGHEST INNINGS TOTALS:

England: 241-3 in 20 overs at Napier 08-11-2019
New Zealand: 201-4 in 20 overs at The Oval 25-06-2013

LOWEST INNINGS TOTALS:

England: 137 in 19.3 overs at Hamilton 12-02-2013
New Zealand: 123-9 in 20 overs at Manchester 13-06-2008

HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES:

England: 103* Dawid Malan at Napier 08-11-2019
New Zealand: 74 Brendon McCullum at Hamilton 12-02-2013

BEST BOWLING PERFORMANCES:

England: 4-24 Stuart Broad at Auckland 09-02-2013
New Zealand: 4-15 James Franklin at Hamilton 12-02-2013

