ENG Vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 1, Live Cricket Scores: England Bat First Against New Zealand

England won the toss and opted to bat first against New Zealand in the second and final Test match, starting Thursday, at Edgbaston, Birmingham. England have one change, Olly Stone coming in for suspended Ollie Robinson. But plenty of changes for the Kiwis. In the absence of injured skipper Kane Williamson, Tom Latham is leading the side. Will Young, Tom Blundell, Daryl Mitchell, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult and Matt Henry are in. The first match at Lord's ended in a draw. Catch Day 1 updates and live cricket scores of the second Test cricket match between England and New Zealand:



3:30 PM IST: And, landmark match for James Anderson. He is now the most-capped England player, going past former captain Alastair Cook's 161 Test caps.

3:26 PM IST: Here are the playing XIs:

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Daniel Lawrence, James Bracey (wk), Olly Stone, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult.

