England Vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 2, Live Cricket Scores: NZ Eye Big First Innings Total

It was one intriguing day of cricket as the sport made a return to its 'home' with fans as England host New Zealand in the first of their two Test matches ahead of Kiwis' ICC World Test Championship final against India. The visitors took the Day 1 honours on Wednesday with debutant Devon Conway stealing the show with a record, unbeaten 131. The southpaw thus bettered former India captain Sourav Ganguly's 25-year-old record of registering the highest Test score on debut at the venue. Another debutant, England's Ollie Robinson has had his share of glory under the sun, taking two of the three wickets. But the biggest moment of his cricket career will be remembered for the wrong reasons. Old tweets resurfaced and the 27-year-old was close to tears as he apologized for a string of sexist and racist messages that he posted on the social media platform from 2012-14. James Anderson, who is approaching a couple of big milestones, managed to get the wicket of Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson, who won the toss and opted to bat first. For England captain Joe Root, it was a day to stay silent on the sidelines. And there was a bad review too. At the close of play, the visitors were 246/3 in 86 overs, with Henry Nicholls, on 46, giving company to Conway. Catch Day 2 live updates and cricket scores of the first Test match between hosts England here:

