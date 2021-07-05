England Vs India Test Series Set To Be Played In Front Of Capacity Crowd

The five-Test series between India and England is set to be played in front of packed crowds after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the lifting of COVID-19 related restrictions on Monday. (More Cricket News)
India and New Zealand had played the World Test Championship final in front of a limited crowd at Southampton last month with the upper limited capped at 4000.
The Indian players are currently on a break and will reassemble on July 14.
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Tour de France: 2020 Runner-up Primoz Roglic Withdraws Due To Injuries
Wimbledon 2021: Full Crowds Allowed From Quarterfinals To Finals
ENG-W Vs IND-W: Just Like Sachin Tendulkar, Mithali Raj's Records Here To Stay, Says Shantha Rangaswamy