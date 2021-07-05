July 05, 2021
England Vs India Test Series Set To Be Played In Front Of Capacity Crowd

India and New Zealand had played the World Test Championship final in front of a limited crowd at Southampton last month with the upper limited capped at 4000

Captains Virat Kohli, left, and Joe Root: The five-Test series between England and India starts with first match at Nottingham (Aug 4-8).
File Photo
The five-Test series between India and England is set to be played in front of packed crowds after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the lifting of COVID-19 related restrictions on Monday. (More Cricket News)

India and New Zealand had played the World Test Championship final in front of a limited crowd at Southampton last month with the upper limited capped at 4000.

The Indian players are currently on a break and will reassemble on July 14.

The five-Test series between England and India starts with first match at Nottingham (Aug 4-8), followed by Lord's (Aug 12-16), Leeds (Aug 25-29), Oval (Sep 2-6) and Manchester (Sep 10-14).
 
(With PTI inputs)
 
