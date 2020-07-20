ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Ben Stokes Destroys West Indies With A Fiery Knock - WATCH

Ben Stokes turned the heat on the West Indies as England hurry towards declaration on Day 5 of the second Test at Old Trafford, Manchester Monday. (More Cricket News)
Promoted to open the batting in the second innings, the all-rounder raced to his 22nd Test fifty in just 36 balls, with two fours and two sixes. He reached the mini-landmark with a six off the third ball of the 14th over.
Watch it here:
No messing around from @benstokes38 this morning! ðÂÂ¥— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 20, 2020
Scorecard & Clips: https://t.co/Jr8JJyRQaw#ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/TEEFnPeZRh
How good was this from @benstokes38 this morning!? ðÂÂÂ— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 20, 2020
Scorecard/Clips: https://t.co/HsfMRu9cip#ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/vUrn4YHSlL
The 29-year-old then coped a nasty blow on the box in the very next over, bowled by Windies skipper Jason Holder.
In the process, Stokes also became the leading six-hitter in Test cricket among current players. He now has 74 maximums, two more than New Zealand's Tim Southee (72).
His half-century is the fastest by a Test opener since David Warner's 23-ball fifty against Pakistan in January 2017.
England declared their innings on 129/3 (19) with Stokes unbeaten on 78 off 57 (four fours and three sixes).
In the first innings, the left-handed batsman a patient knock of 176 off 356 balls.
Brief scores:
ENG - 469/9 decl, 129/3 (19)
WI - 287
