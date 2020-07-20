July 20, 2020
ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Ben Stokes Destroys West Indies With A Fiery Knock - WATCH

Promoted to open the batting in the second innings against West Indies, England all-rounder Ben Stokes raced to his 22nd Test fifty in just 36 balls

Outlook Web Bureau 20 July 2020
Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes turned the heat on the West Indies as England hurry towards declaration on Day 5 of the second Test at Old Trafford, Manchester Monday. (More Cricket News)

Promoted to open the batting in the second innings, the all-rounder raced to his 22nd Test fifty in just 36 balls, with two fours and two sixes. He reached the mini-landmark with a six off the third ball of the 14th over.

Watch it here:

The 29-year-old then coped a nasty blow on the box in the very next over, bowled by Windies skipper Jason Holder.

In the process, Stokes also became the leading six-hitter in Test cricket among current players. He now has 74 maximums, two more than New Zealand's Tim Southee (72).

His half-century is the fastest by a Test opener since David Warner's 23-ball fifty against Pakistan in January 2017.

England declared their innings on 129/3 (19) with Stokes unbeaten on 78 off 57 (four fours and three sixes).

In the first innings, the left-handed batsman a patient knock of 176 off 356 balls.

Brief scores:

ENG - 469/9 decl, 129/3 (19)
WI - 287

 

 

