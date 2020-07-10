July 10, 2020
Poshan
ENG Vs WI, 1st Test: West Indies Closing In On England's Total

England fast bowlers couldn't generate the same movement achieved by the West Indies' pace artillery over the first two rain-affected days

Agencies 10 July 2020
England captain Ben Stokes, second right, bowls a delivery during the third day of the first cricket Test match between England and West Indies, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England, Friday, July 10, 2020.
Pool via AP
2020-07-10T20:24:55+0530

West Indies stayed in control of the first test against England on Friday by reaching lunch on Day 3 at 159-3 to trail by 45 runs. (More Cricket News)

WI - 235/5 (79); Shane Dowrich - 30, Roston Chase - 27
ENG - 204 all out

Resuming on 57-1, the touring side lost the wickets of Shai Hope (16) and Kraigg Brathwaite (65) but added 122 runs in the sunshine at an empty Rose Bowl to close in on England's first-innings total.

Shamarh Brooks (27) and Roston Chase (13) were the unbeaten batsmen at the end of the first session.

England's fast bowlers couldn't generate the same movement achieved by the West Indies' pace artillery over the first two rain-affected days, with the two quickest — Jofra Archer and Mark Wood — awaiting their first wickets.

Indeed, it was spinner Dom Bess who claimed the first wicket of the day in his first over, finding Hope's edge for Ben Stokes to take the catch at slip.

Hope had just been given a reprieve after being trapped in front of his stumps by Archer. The on-field umpire awarded an lbw but replays showed Archer overstepped the crease for a no-ball.

Stokes took the other West Indies wicket, trapping Brathwaite lbw. The tourists reviewed and the DRS stayed with the umpire's call as Hawk-Eye showed the ball was hitting the bails.

(AP)

