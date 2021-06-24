ENG vs SL: Jos Buttler Fifty Helps England Beat Sri Lanka By 8 Wickets In T20 Series Opener

June 24, 2021
Jos Buttler scored unbeaten 68 as England overhauled the target of 130 with 17 balls to spare

Associated Press (AP) 24 June 2021, Last Updated at 10:26 am
Jos Buttler smiles as he walks off the pitch after England won the T20 international match against Sri Lanka at Cardiff, Wales on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
AP Photo/Alastair Grant
2021-06-24T10:26:32+05:30

England eased to an eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka to open their Twenty20 series in Cardiff. (More Cricket News)

Jos Buttler's unbeaten 68 led the way at Sophia Gardens as England reached its target of 130 with 17 balls to spare  on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka was limited to 129-7 after winning the toss as Adil Rashid and Sam Curran each claimed two wickets. Dasun Shanaka led the visitors with 50.

Jason Roy and Buttler then combined for an opening 80 before Roy was caught by Danushka Gunathilaka for 36 in the 10th over.

Buttler continued to hammer away and reached 50 two overs later before Dawid Malan was bowled for 7 by Isuru Udana to leave England 112-2.

Buttler and Jonny Bairstow, who finished unbeaten for 13, then powered England to its target.

The three-match series continues at Sophia Gardens on Thursday. (AP) 

