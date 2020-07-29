July 29, 2020
Corona
ENG Vs PAK: England Name Unchanged Squad For First Test Against Pakistan

After a series-clinching victory over West Indies in Manchester, England have selected an unchanged 14-man squad for the first Test against Pakistan

Omnisport 29 July 2020
Joe Root's side wrapped up a series-clinching victory over West Indies at Old Trafford on Tuesday (July 28, 2020)
Martin Rickett/Pool via AP
outlookindia.com
2020-07-29T19:38:19+0530

England have named an unchanged 14-man squad for the first Test against Pakistan in Manchester. (More Cricket News)

Joe Root's side wrapped up a series-clinching victory over West Indies at Old Trafford on Tuesday, the hosts rallying impressively after falling behind to prevail 2-1 and lift the Wisden Trophy.

Stuart Broad reached the personal milestone of 500 Test wickets as he claimed 10 in the match, helping England seal a 269-run victory despite losing an entire day's play to rain.

The 11 players who were on duty are joined by Zak Crawley, Sam Curran and Mark Wood ahead of the opener with Pakistan, which will take place at the same venue.

Batsman Crawley dropped out of the XI due to fitness concerns over all-rounder Ben Stokes, who did not bowl in the third Test.

As well as announcing the squad, England also named a quartet of players - James Bracey, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach and Dan Lawrence - as reserves.

The first Test between England and Pakistan begins on August 5, with the teams then moving down to the Rose Bowl in Southampton for the remaining fixtures.

 

England squad: Joe Root (captain), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Reserves: James Bracey, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Dan Lawrence.

