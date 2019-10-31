Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  En Route To Meet Rahul Dravid, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Stuns Fans With Brilliant Gesture

En Route To Meet Rahul Dravid, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Stuns Fans With Brilliant Gesture

New BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday met National Cricket Academy (NCA) head and his former India teammate Rahul Dravid to chalk out a roadmap for the improvement of the academy, India's biggest feeder line for many years

Outlook Web Bureau 31 October 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
En Route To Meet Rahul Dravid, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Stuns Fans With Brilliant Gesture
Former India captains Sourav Ganguly, now BCCI boss, and Rahul Dravid, Now NCA head.
File Photo
En Route To Meet Rahul Dravid, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Stuns Fans With Brilliant Gesture
outlookindia.com
2019-10-31T17:40:25+0530

Ever since taking over as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly is travelling non-stop. And on Wednesday, the former Indian captain was caught delighting delirious fans at the Bengaluru airport. (More Cricket News)

The 47-year-old even shared a photo, of a selfie taken with the fans, on his official Twitter handle with a brilliant message, which read: At the check in airport of Bangalore.. love of people makes u feel so grateful."

It soon went viral with fans appreciating Dada's gesture. Here are a few tweets:

Ganguly on Wednesday met National Cricket Academy (NCA) head Rahul Dravid to chalk out a roadmap for the improvement of the academy, India's biggest feeder line for many years. The long-time former India teammates discussed their plans for the academy with Ganguly also giving his inputs.

Read: Ganguly Meets Dravid To Discuss NCA Roadmap

Ganguly, who took over the BCCI's reins last week, also visited the proposed land where the new NCA facility is supposed to come up.

The BCCI had signed a 25-acre deal with the Karnataka government in May and now it has got an additional 15 acres of land from the government for setting up the Centre of Excellence near the Bengaluru international airport.

The NCA, which was supposed to be the supply line of Indian cricket, has actually become a rehabilitation centre, which even Ganguly acknowledged after taking over.

It is currently situated adjacent to the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and the BCCI has been trying for an alternate location to set up the NCA with state-of-the-art facilities.

The land allocated for the construction of the new facility is near the Kempegowda International Airport in Devanahalli and is likely to accommodate three grounds, apart from indoor nets, administrative buildings, and the hostels.

Many former players including VVS Laxman and India head coach Ravi Shastri are expecting a quick revival of the NCA and have high expectations from the celebrated duo of Ganguly and Dravid.

 

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Sourav Ganguly Rahul Dravid Bengaluru Cricket BCCI (Board of Control For Cricket in India) Sports
Next Story : IND Vs BAN: Yes, It Will! Sourav Ganguly Steadfast On Holding 1st T20I In Delhi Despite Air Pollution
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement