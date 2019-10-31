En Route To Meet Rahul Dravid, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Stuns Fans With Brilliant Gesture

Ever since taking over as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly is travelling non-stop. And on Wednesday, the former Indian captain was caught delighting delirious fans at the Bengaluru airport. (More Cricket News)

The 47-year-old even shared a photo, of a selfie taken with the fans, on his official Twitter handle with a brilliant message, which read: At the check in airport of Bangalore.. love of people makes u feel so grateful."

At the check in airport of bangalore .. love of people makes u feel so grateful pic.twitter.com/FDP2fwzg6W — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) October 30, 2019

It soon went viral with fans appreciating Dada's gesture. Here are a few tweets:

The Most Important Person of Indian Cricket

ð — Syed Rizvi (@SyedRiz46367215) October 30, 2019

Dada keep working for indian cricket and show everyone how to work and finish your responsibility when you hold a certain position. We all love you and are with you ♥ï¸ — shubham shrivastava (@imshubham76) October 30, 2019

Wow looks like a press conference at the Checkin counter :) — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) October 30, 2019

Dada knows how to respect the love he gets from his fansà¥¤ Truly amazing personà¥¤ After BCCI we want him as CM of Bengal to clean up the mess thereà¥¤ — Ttball (@Ttball8) October 31, 2019

Dada,ppl still love you wherever you go! Be it Bangalore,Mumbai,Pune or Dhaka! ( not only Kolkata).Nice player,nice person! — dilip dengle (@dilipdengle) October 30, 2019

#WellcomeToGardenCityDada.



Once A Dada Always Dada.ðªð



Best Captain Ever Seen In Indian Cricket History,How Much Trophy Win R Loss Doesn't Matter For Fans.



All Captain's Legend.ð¤£ð¤ — à²¸à³à²µà²¾à²­à²¿à²®à²¾à²¨à²¿ à²¶à²¾à²à²¤à²°à²¾à²à³(à²à²¨à³à²¨à²¡à²¿à²)/Shantharaj(KANNADIGA) (@ShantharajuRaju) October 30, 2019

Ganguly on Wednesday met National Cricket Academy (NCA) head Rahul Dravid to chalk out a roadmap for the improvement of the academy, India's biggest feeder line for many years. The long-time former India teammates discussed their plans for the academy with Ganguly also giving his inputs.

Read: Ganguly Meets Dravid To Discuss NCA Roadmap

Ganguly, who took over the BCCI's reins last week, also visited the proposed land where the new NCA facility is supposed to come up.

The BCCI had signed a 25-acre deal with the Karnataka government in May and now it has got an additional 15 acres of land from the government for setting up the Centre of Excellence near the Bengaluru international airport.

The NCA, which was supposed to be the supply line of Indian cricket, has actually become a rehabilitation centre, which even Ganguly acknowledged after taking over.

It is currently situated adjacent to the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and the BCCI has been trying for an alternate location to set up the NCA with state-of-the-art facilities.

The land allocated for the construction of the new facility is near the Kempegowda International Airport in Devanahalli and is likely to accommodate three grounds, apart from indoor nets, administrative buildings, and the hostels.

Many former players including VVS Laxman and India head coach Ravi Shastri are expecting a quick revival of the NCA and have high expectations from the celebrated duo of Ganguly and Dravid.